Orocobre Limited  Departure of Chief Operating Officer

01:18 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

BRISBANE, Aug. 13, 2019 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) advises that Alex Losada, Chief Operating Officer, has taken leave effective 14 August 2019 (AEST) for the duration of his contractual notice period ending 14 February 2020 (AEST).

The Company would like to thank Alex for his contribution to Orocobre’s existing operations and growth projects over the last three years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The recruitment process for his replacement has commenced with Egon Zehnder and an announcement on a new appointment will be made in due course.

About Orocobre Limited
Orocobre Ltd. (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre’s operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.


