Unaudited Interim Financial Results for the three and six month periods to 30 June 2019 and Management’s Discussion and Analysis

Serabi Gold (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, today releases its unaudited interim financial results for the three and six month periods ending 30 June 2019 and at the same time has published its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

EBITDA for the second quarter of U$3.3 million up 23% on the same quarter in 2018.

EBITDA for the year to date of US$7.6 million up 35% on the same period in 2018.

Profit before tax of US$3.4 million for the year to date with earnings per share of 2.92 cents.

Cash holdings at the end of June 2019 of US$12.4 million an increase of US$3.1 million since the end of 2018.

AISC for the year to date of US$1,085 per ounce with a Cash Cost of US$860 per ounce.

Operational cash flow for the second quarter of US$3.0 million (US$2.3 million after mine development costs), compared with US$1.4 million (US$0.3 million after mine development costs) for the same period in 2018.

Operational cash flow for the year to date of US$9.4 million (US$7.9 million after mine development costs), compared with US$4.5 million (US$2.5 million after mine development costs) for the same period in 2018.

Higher level of capital expenditure for the second quarter reflects US$0.8 million for the ore sorter.

Key Financial Information

6 months to

30 June 2019

US$ 3 months to

30 June 2019

US$ 6 months to

30 June 2018

US$ 3 months to

30 June 2018

US$ Revenue 29,585,739 12,459,699 25,700,634 11,873,783 Cost of sales (19,164,989) (7,803,002) (17,272,887) (7,783,786) Gross operating profit 10,420,750 4,656,697 8,427,747 4,089,997 Administration and share based payments (2,803,500) (1,378,996) (2,780,485) (1,422,883) EBITDA 7,617,250 3,277,701 5,647,262 2,667,114 Depreciation and amortisation charges (4,250,501) (1,960,956) (4,490,900) (2,498,047) Operating profit / (loss) before finance and tax 3,366,749 1,316,745 1,156,362 169,067 Profit / (loss) after tax 1,719,640 169,678 (482,634) (493,420) Earnings per ordinary share (basic) 2.92c 0.29c (1.10c) (0.94c) Average gold price received US$1,287 US$1,292 US$1,309 US$1,296 As at

30 June

2019

US$ As at

31 December 2018

US$ Cash and cash equivalents 12,366,683 9,216,048 Net assets 71,452,748 69,110,287 Cash Cost and All-In Sustaining Cost (“AISC”) 6 months to 30 June 2019 6 months to

30 June 2018 12 months to

31 Dec 2018 Gold production for cash cost and AISC purposes 19,691 ozs 18,751 ozs 37,108 ozs Total Cash Cost of production (per ounce) US$860 US$861 US$821 Total AISC of production (per ounce) US$1,085 US$1,121 US$1,093

OPERATIONAL AND DEVELOPMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter gold production of 9,527 ounces of gold, resulting in total production for the year to date of approximately 19,700 ounces, a five per cent improvement over the same period in 2018.

Total ore mined for the quarter of 44,784 tonnes at 6.72 grams per tonne (“g/t”) of gold.

43,711 tonnes of run of mine (“ROM”) ore were processed through the plant from the combined Palito and Sao Chico orebodies, with an average grade of 6.72 g/t of gold.

2,419 metres of horizontal development completed during the quarter, a 30% increase on our Q1 figure

Commencement of Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Coringa Gold Project, following last quarter’s updated mineral resource estimate. Results of the study are expected before the end of August 2019.

The Company maintains its 2019 production guidance of 40,000 - 44,000 ounces representing a significant improvement on 2018 production of 37,108 ounces.

Key Operational Information

SUMMARY PRODUCTION STATISTICS TO DATE FOR 2019 AND FOR THE 2018 CALENDAR YEAR Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Total Qtr 1 Qtr 2 Qtr 3 Qtr 4 Total 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 Gold production (1) (2) Ounces 10,164 9,527 19,691 9,188 9,563 8,101 10,256 37,108 Mined ore – Total Tonnes 42,609 44,784 87,393 39,669 36,071 42,725 44,257 162,722 Gold grade (g/t) 7.47 6.72 7.08 7.49 8.12 6.23 7.45 7.29 Milled ore Tonnes 43,451 43,711 87,162 43,145 38,155 41,405 45,548 168,253 Gold grade (g/t) 7.69 6.72 7.21 7.04 7.71 6.11 7.39 7.06 Horizontal development – Total Metres 1,868 2,419 4,287 2,353 2,744 2,814 2,460 10,371

Gold production figures are subject to amendment pending final agreed assays of the gold content of the copper/gold concentrate and gold doré that is delivered to the refineries. Gold production totals for 2019 include treatment of 10,892 tonnes of flotation tails at a grade of 4.38 g/t (2018 full year: 16,466 tonnes at 3.71g/t) The table may not sum due to rounding.

Copies of the Financial Statements and the MD&A can be accessed from the Company’s website using the following links

Financial Statements - https://bit.ly/31EWvDx

MD&A - https://bit.ly/2KMl3Dt

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi commented:

“This second quarter has again been very pleasing from an operational perspective. As we reported in our second quarter operational update on 22 July, we were very close to achieving our third successive quarter of producing more than 10,000 ounces. The financial performance for this second quarter represents a significant improvement the same quarter in 2018 when gold production levels were very similar and notwithstanding that in the same quarter in 2018, the average gold price that we achieved was in fact slightly higher that we received in the second quarter of 2019.

“Cash generated during the second quarter from the operations, after allowing for on-going mine development costs, was US$2.3 million which was US$2.0 million more than for the same quarter in 2018. Whilst below the level achieved during the first quarter of 2019, it should be remembered that during the first two months of 2019 the cash position received a significant boost through the sales generated from the inventory held at the end of December 2018. The Group’s cash holdings have nonetheless increased slightly compared to the position at the end of March 2019, which is after the purchase in the period of US$1.1 million of plant and equipment, including US$800,000 relating to the final purchase payment for the ore-sorter and the importation taxes that were levied in Brazil.

“With the slightly lower level of production during this second quarter, compared to the first quarter of 2019, our AISC has crept up slightly but still represents an improvement compared with 2018 and, with the recent improvements in the gold price, the Board expects to continue to enjoy a good operating margin for the rest of the year. Compared with the same period in 2018 total operating costs for the quarter of US$7.8 million are comparable with the same quarter in 2018, but the margin improvement has been driven by the increased level of sales made during the quarter which at 9,667 ounces were eight per cent higher that the same period in 2018.

“This gold price improvement has however impacted on the financial expenses for the period. The implied value of gold call options that the Company granted to its secured lender in July 2017 has increased and resulted in a revaluation charge of US$427,000 for the six months to 30 June 2019. In all other respects our cost profile quarter on quarter is remaining fairly steady.

“We announced earlier this month the expected timetable for our consultants to complete their work on the Preliminary Economic Assessment on Coringa (“PEA”). As we had previously advised, in the wake of the concerns regarding mine tailings dams we have taken the decision to switch to a dry stacking solution and dispense with a conventional tailings dam. Our consultants Global Resource Engineering (“GRE”) have assisted with the test-work, design, equipment specifications and location of the dry stacked tailings solution and the revisions necessary in the process design flow sheet. This has impacted on the ability to progress the PEA at the pace that we had previously hoped, but in all other respects the Coringa project continues to be advancing and steady progress is being made in securing the permits and licences that will put us in a position to commence the project development.

“Our current operations continue to perform well and July was another very good month of production keeping us on track to meet our annual production guidance.”





Serabi Gold Plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended

30 June For the six months ended

30 June 2019 2018 2019 2018 (expressed in US$) Notes (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue 12,459,699 11,873,783 29,585,739 25,700,634 Cost of sales (7,803,002) (7,983,786) (19,664,989) (17,472,887) Release of inventory impairment provision – 200,000 500,000 200,000 Depreciation and amortisation charges (1,960,956) (2,498,047) (4,250,501) (4,490,900) Gross profit 2,695,741 1,591,950 6,170,249 3,936,847 Administration expenses (1,415,133) (1,357,814) (2,798,964) (2,689,238) Share-based payments (65,486) (78,278) (130,971) (155,571) Gain on sales of assets disposal 101,623 13,209 126,435 64,324 Operating profit 1,316,745 169,067 3,366,749 1,156,362 Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (51,486) (498,543) (66,103) (555,633) Finance expense 2 (849,336) (109,145) (1,123,599) (699,518) Finance income 2 159,600 – 161,817 34 Profit / (loss) before taxation 575,523 (438,621) 2,338,864 (98,755) Income tax expense 3 (405,845) (54,799) (619,224) (383,879) Profit / (loss) after taxation 169,678 (493,420) 1,719,640 (482,634) Other comprehensive income (net of tax) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 1,053,943 (8,925,573) 491,850 (9,260,004) Total comprehensive profit /(loss) for the period operations attributable to the owners of the parent 1,223,621 (9,418,993) 2,211,490 (9,742,638) Profit / (loss) per ordinary share (basic) (1) 4 0.29c (0.94c) 2.92c (1.10c) Profit / (loss) per ordinary share (diluted) (1) 4 0.28c (0.94c) 2.85c (1.10c)

(1) All revenue and expenses arise from continuing operations.





Serabi Gold Plc

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at As at As at 30 June 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2018 (expressed in US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Non-current assets Deferred exploration costs 29,591,753 24,490,001 27,707,795 Property, plant and equipment 41,228,338 42,049,417 42,342,102 Taxes receivable 1,556,125 1,556,129 1,555,170 Deferred taxation 2,008,732 2,276,588 2,162,180 Total non-current assets 74,384,948 70,372,135 73,767,247 Current assets Inventories 6,898,033 5,827,745 8,511,474 Trade and other receivables 1,291,505 1,596,978 758,209 Prepayments and accrued income 4,706,018 3,398,201 4,166,916 Cash and cash equivalents 12,366,683 21,052,325 9,216,048 Total current assets 25,262,239 31,875,249 22,652,647 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 7,389,818 5,050,232 6,273,321 Interest bearing liabilities 6,282,184 5,774,122 4,302,798 Acquisition payment outstanding 11,530,027 – 10,997,757 Derivative financial liabilities 681,765 346,992 390,976 Accruals 335,142 350,878 372,327 Total current liabilities 26,059,336 11,522,224 22,337,179 Net current assets (797,097) 20,353,025 315,468 Total assets less current liabilities 73,587,851 90,725,160 74,082,715 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 562,627 2,233,353 955,521 Provisions 1,572,476 1,857,564 1,543,811 Acquisition payment outstanding – 10,481,843 – Interest bearing liabilities – 1,686,704 2,473,096 Total non-current liabilities 2,135,103 16,259,464 4,972,428 Net assets 71,452,748 74,465,696 69,110,287 Equity Share capital 8,882,803 8,863,755 8,882,803 Share premium reserve 21,752,430 21,681,478 21,752,430 Option reserve 1,106,017 1,189,318 1,363,367 Other reserves 5,590,190 5,066,796 4,763,819 Translation reserve (40,315,273) (40,459,572) (40,807,123) Retained surplus 74,436,581 78,123,921 73,154,991 Equity shareholders’ funds 71,452,748 74,465,696 69,110,287

The interim financial information has not been audited and does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Whilst the financial information included in this announcement has been compiled in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) this announcement itself does not contain sufficient financial information to comply with IFRS. The Group statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 prepared under IFRS as adopted in the EU and with IFRS and their interpretations adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board have been filed with the Registrar of Companies following their adoption by shareholders at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. The auditor’s report on these accounts was unqualified. The auditor’s report did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or 498 (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Serabi Gold Plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

(expressed in US$) (unaudited) Share

capital Share

premium Share option reserve Other reserves (1) Translation reserve Retained Earnings Total equity Equity shareholders’ funds at 31 December 2017 5,540,960 1,722,222 1,425,024 4,015,369 (31,199,568) 79,266,705 60,770,712 Foreign currency adjustments — — — — (9,260,004) — (9,260,004) Profit for the period — — — — — (482,634) (482,634) Total comprehensive income for the period — — — — (9,260,004) (482,634) (9,742,638) Transfer to taxation reserve — — — 1,051,427 — (1,051,427) — Shares issued in period 3,322,795 19,959,256 — — — — 23,282,051 Share options lapsed in period — — (391,277) — — 391,277 — Share option expense — — 155,571 — — — 155,571 Equity shareholders’ funds at 30 June 2018 8,863,755 21,681,478 1,189,318 5,066,796 (40,459,572) 78,123,921 74,465,696 Foreign currency adjustments — — — — (347,551) — (347,551) Loss for the period — — — — — (4,968,930) (4,968,930) Total comprehensive income for the period — — — — (347,551) (4,968,930) (5,316,481) Transfer to taxation reserve — — — (302,977) — (302,977) Shares issued in period 19,048 70,952 — — — — 90,000 Share option expense — — 174,049 — — — 174,049 Equity shareholders’ funds at 31 December 2018 8,882,803 21,752,430 1,363,367 4,763,819 (40,807,123) 73,154,991 69,110,287 Foreign currency adjustments — — — — 491,850 — 491,850 Profit for the period — — — — — 1,719,640 1,719,640 Total comprehensive income for the period — — — — 491,850 1,719,640 2,211,490 Transfer to taxation reserve — — — 826,371 — (826,371) — Share options lapsed in period — — (388,321) — — 388,321 — Share option expense — — 130,971 — — — 130,971 Equity shareholders’ funds at 30 June 2019 8,882,803 21,752,430 1,106,017 5,590,190 (40,315,273) 74,436,581 71,452,748

Other reserves comprise a merger reserve of US$361,461 and a taxation reserve of US$5,228,729 (31 December 2018: merger reserve of US$361,461 and a taxation reserve of US$4,402,358).





Serabi Gold Plc

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

For the three months

ended

30 June For the six months

ended

30 June 2019 2018 2019 2018 (expressed in US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Post tax (loss) / profit for period 169,678 (493,420) 1,719,640 (482,634) Depreciation – plant, equipment and mining properties 1,960,956 2,498,047 4,250,501 4,490,900 Net financial expense 741,222 607,688 1,027,885 1,165,117 Provision for impairment of inventory — (200,000) (500,000) (200,000) Provision for taxation 405,845 54,799 619,224 383,879 Share-based payments 65,486 78,278 130,971 245,571 Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (404,652) 222,774 (382,801) 154,350 Changes in working capital (Increase)/decrease in inventories (572,470) (619,967) 2,165,340 117,146 (Increase) in receivables, prepayments and accrued income (376,417) (1,003,947) (1,113,022) (1,503,295) Increase/(decrease) in payables, accruals and provisions 979,894 242,933 1,518,388 113,080 Net cash inflow from operations 2,969,542 1,387,185 9,436,126 4,484,114 Investing activities Acquisition payments (120,988) (4,740,928) (1,156,075) (4,740,928) Capitalised mine development costs (654,253) (1,064,966) (1,492,563) (2,030,489) Purchase of property, plant and equipment and projects in construction (1,071,564) (892,233) (1,461,292) (1,317,926) Geological exploration expenditure (208,062) (1,443,384) (796,524) (2,011,802) Pre-operational project costs (403,580) (496,049) (843,522) (1,289,479) Proceeds from sale of assets 118,039 13,209 153,081 64,324 Interest received — — 2,217 34 Net cash outflow on investing activities (2,340,408) (8,624,351) (5,594,678) (11,326,266) Financing activities Issue of ordinary share capital — 23,807,346 — 23,807,346 Costs associated with issue of share capital — (566,518) — (566,518) Drawdown secured loan — — — 3,000,000 Repayment of secured loan (195,043) (666,667) (195,043) (1,000,000) Payment of finance lease liabilities (81,573) (143,063) (267,178) (426,210) Interest paid and other finance costs (151,137) (234,166) (303,933) (386,587) Net cash (outflow) / inflow from financing activities (427,753) 22,196,932 (766,154) 24,428,031 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 201,381 14,959,766 3,075,294 17,585,879 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 12,133,712 6,695,526 9,216,048 4,093,866 Exchange difference on cash 31,590 (602,967) 75,341 (627,420) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 12,366,683 21,052,325 12,366,683 21,052,325

Notes

1. Basis of preparation

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are for the three and six month period ended 30 June 2019. Comparative information has been provided for the unaudited three and six month period ended 30 June 2018 and, where applicable, the audited twelve month period from 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018. These condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the disclosures that would otherwise be required in a complete set of financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2018 annual report.

The condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” and the accounting policies are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 and those envisaged for the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2019.

Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations effective in 2019

The Group has not adopted any standards or interpretations in advance of the required implementation dates.

As of 1 January 2019, IFRS “16 Leases”, became effective and requires lessees to recognise all lease assets and liabilities on the balance sheet for both finance leases and operating leases. The adoption of IFRS 16 has not had any significant impact on the Group’s financial statements as the operating leases held by the Group are of low value and the majority of the existing contracts either relate to service agreements or otherwise do not result in right of use assets or lease liabilities.

These financial statements do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

Going concern

As at 30 June 2019 the Group had cash in hand of US$12.3 million and net assets of US$71.5 million. The Directors have reviewed the forecast cash flow of the Group for the next 12 months. Based on this forecast, which includes planned capital and exploration programmes, the Group may not be able to generate sufficient cash flows to settle, in full, the deferred consideration of US$12 million payable for the acquisition of Coringa which falls due in December 2019.

The Directors believe there is a reasonable prospect of the Group securing further funds as and when required in order that the Group can meet all liabilities including the deferred consideration payable for the acquisition of Coringa as and when they fall due in the next 12 months and have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis.

As at the date of this report the outcome of raising further funds remains uncertain and this represents a material uncertainty surrounding going concern. If the Group fails to raise the necessary funds the Group may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. The matters explained indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group and Parent’s ability to continue as a going concern. These financial statements do not show the adjustments to the assets and liabilities of the Group or the Parent company if this was to occur.

(ii) Use of estimates and judgements

There have been no material revisions to the nature and amount of changes in estimates of amounts reported in the 2018 annual financial statements.

(iii) Impairment

At each balance sheet date, the Group reviews the carrying amounts of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered impairment. Prior to carrying out of impairment reviews, the significant cash generating units are assessed to determine whether they should be reviewed under the requirements of IFRS 6 - Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources or IAS 36 - Impairment of Assets. Such determination is by reference to the stage of development of the project and the level of reliability and surety of information used in calculating value in use or fair value less costs to sell. Impairment reviews performed under IFRS 6 are carried out on a project by project basis, with each project representing a potential single cash generating unit. An impairment review is undertaken when indicators of impairment arise; typically when one of the following circumstances applies:

(i) sufficient data exists that render the resource uneconomic and unlikely to be developed

(ii) title to the asset is compromised

(iii) budgeted or planned expenditure is not expected in the foreseeable future

(iv) insufficient discovery of commercially viable resources leading to the discontinuation of activities

Impairment reviews performed under IAS 36 are carried out when there is an indication that the carrying value may be impaired. Such key indicators (though not exhaustive) to the industry include:

(i) a significant deterioration in the spot price of gold

(ii) a significant increase in production costs

(iii) a significant revision to, and reduction in, the life of mine plan

If any indication of impairment exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated, being the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset for which the estimates of future cash flows have not been adjusted.

If the recoverable amount of an asset (or cash-generating unit) is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset (or cash-generating unit) is reduced to its recoverable amount. Such impairment losses are recognised in profit or loss for the year.

Where an impairment loss subsequently reverses, the carrying amount of the asset (or cash-generating unit) is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, but so that the increased carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset (or cash-generating unit) in prior years. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognised in profit or loss for the year.

2. Finance Costs

3 months ended

30 June 2019

(unaudited) 3 months ended

30 June 2018

(unaudited) 6 months ended

30 June 2019

(unaudited) 6 months

ended

30 June 2018 (unaudited) US$ US$ US$ US$ Interest expense on secured loan (150,956) (205,479) (300,540) (357,899) Unwinding of discount on acquisition payment (270,750) (246,137) (532,271) (483,883) Arrangement fee for secured loan — — — (90,000) Loss on revaluation of derivatives (427,630) — (290,788) — Amortisation of fair value of derivatives — (65,000) — (130,000) (849,336) (516,616) (1,123,599) (1,061,782) Gain on revaluation of derivatives — 407,471 — 362,264 159,000 — 159,000 — Interest income — — 2,217 34 Net finance expense (689,736) (109,145) (961,782) (699,484)

3. Taxation

The Group has recognised a deferred tax asset to the extent that the Group has reasonable certainty as to the level and timing of future profits that might be generated and against which the asset may be recovered. The Group has released the amount of US$502,707 as a deferred tax charge during the six month period to 30 June 2019.

The Group has also incurred a tax charge in Brazil for the six month period of US$116,517.

4. Earnings per share

3 months ended 30 June 2019

(unaudited) 3 months ended 30 June 2018

(unaudited) 6 months ended 30 June 2019

(unaudited) 6 months ended 30 June 2018

(unaudited) Profit / (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders (US$) 169,678 (493,420) 1,719,640 (482,634) Weighted average ordinary shares in issue 58,909,551 52,529,475 58,909,551 43,821,118 Basic profit / (loss) per share (US cents) 0.29c (0.94) 2.92c (1.10) Diluted ordinary shares in issue 60,430,473(1) 52,529,475(1) 60,430,473(2) 43,821,118(1) Diluted profit / (loss) per share (US cents) 0.28c (0.94c) 2.85c (1.10c)

As the effect of dilution is to reduce the loss per share, the diluted shares in issue are the same as the basic shares in issue and the diluted loss per share is considered to be the same as the basic loss per share. Based on 1,520,922 options vested and exercisable as at 30 June 2019.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 26 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognising him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

