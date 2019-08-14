New Destiny Mobilizes Drill to Treasure Mountain Project, Tulameen B.C.

VANCOUVER, August 14, 2019 - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV: NED), (the “Company” or “NED”) is pleased to announce that it is mobilizing a drill to its Treasure Mountain Silver property, located near Tulameen, B.C.

The Company is about to mobilize a diamond drill to the property in the coming days to drill test areas trenched during the initial program completed last month. Drilling is to be conducted at the Superior (Lucky Todd) and Railroad Creek prospects and will consist of scout holes drilled across the mineralized zones that were exposed in this year’s trenches.

Initial rock sample geochemical results from the 2019 July trenching program returned significant values that warrant follow-up work. At the Superior (Lucky Todd) prospect, results ranged up to 1.6% copper, 0.87 grams per tonne gold and 109 grams per tonne silver on one sample, and 0.36% copper and 3.99 grams per tonne gold in another. At the Railroad prospect, results ranged up to 1.06% copper and 264 grams per tonne silver in one sample, and 0.95 grams per tonne gold, 0.9% Zinc and 0.4% lead in another sample. All samples were chip samples of varying widths between 0.3 and 1.5 metres. The true widths of the zones are unknown at this stage.

The Company’s Treasure Mountain Silver Property covers 10,700 hectares of geologically prospective ground adjacent to Nicola Mining Inc.’s Treasure Mountain Property (site of the historic Treasure Mountain Silver-Lead-Zinc mine). The Treasure Mountain Silver Property hosts at least seven gold, silver, lead, zinc and / or copper B.C. MINFILE occurrences in various regions. These include gold-quartz vein, polymetallic veins and porphyry type showings. Some of these mineral occurrences have associated historic underground workings. The Property occurs within the Intermontane Terrane, which hosts numerous porphyry copper deposits.



Photos of Railroad prospect trenched area (left) and historic adit (right) showing rusty zone of argillic alteration.



Photos of mineralized samples from Railroad prospect containing chalcopyrite (copper) and pyrite (fool’s gold - iron sulphide).

Exploration work was also started at the Jamie Creek area, where previous sampling returning values up to 11.3 grams per tonne gold. Planned work includes re-establishing the access road, locating the prospects and rock chip sampling. Drilling of selected sites is an option for later in the season if field results are positive.

Analytical results reported above were performed by ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, BC., which is an independent and accredited commercial laboratory. Analyses for gold were done by fire assay with AA finish on 50 gram subsamples. Analyses for copper and other elements was by four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Overlimit results for silver were re-analyzed by HF-HNO3-HClO4 digestion with HCl leach, with an ICP-AES or AAS finish. Overlimit results for copper were analysed total copper by four acid digestion and ICP or AAS finish. Field quality control samples were not included with the sample batch due to the limited number of samples.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and consultant from New Destiny Mining Corp., is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Al Beaton”

Director

604-488-3900

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, the Company’s information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the completion of the proposed transactions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon several factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold and other metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, and the Company will be able to obtain required licenses and permits. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks including that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuating prices of metals; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations; operating hazards and risks; and competition. There can be no assurance that economic resources will be discovered or developed. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, equipment failures, litigation, competition, fees charged by service providers and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: New Destiny Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555951/New-Destiny-Mobilizes-Drill-to-Treasure-Mountain-Project-Tulameen-BC