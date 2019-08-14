American Pacific Mining Announces New Targets Uncovered at the Tuscarora Gold Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, Aug. 14, 2019 - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Gravity and CSAMT, key geophysical ground surveys conducted at the Company’s Tuscarora Gold Project, are now complete. OceanaGold have now updated the geophysics and the 3D model, and in doing so have identified a number of target areas within the Tuscarora project area.



Tuscarora is a high-level, epithermal gold/silver district containing numerous precious metal veins within the project area. Mineralization is coeval with that found in the nearby world-class Carlin and Cortez Trends but differs in that it is hosted in a 40-million-year-old volcanic rock sequence on the flanks of an ancient caldera. Historic drilling along the South Navajo Zone has intersected high-grade mineralization from the South Navajo Vein, just one of many veins that project into the property and are covered by pediment gravels.

Previous drill campaign highlights are provided in the tables below.

Table 1 - 2018 drillhole intersections completed by APM on the Tuscarora Project, NV.

HoleID From (m) To (m) Length (m) * Au (g/t) ** Zone APTU18-015 201.17 202.69 1.52 18.40 SN APTU18-009 198.12 201.17 3.05 16.06 SN Including 198.12 199.64 1.52 27.20 SN APTU18-016 195.07 198.12 3.05 13.42 SN APTU18-013 137.16 138.68 1.52 10.30 SN APTU18-015 173.74 175.26 1.52 7.77 SN APTU18-001 159.93 161.06 1.13 6.27 SN APTU18-016 202.69 204.22 1.53 5.52 SN APTU18-016 155.45 156.97 1.52 5.49 SN APTU18-005 68.79 69.34 0.55 4.05 SN APTU18-015 181.36 182.88 1.52 3.15 SN

Table 2 - Historical Tuscarora drillhole intersections completed by previous operators Newcrest (TN) and NOVO Resources (16TSRC).

HoleID From (m) To (m) Length (m) * Au (g/t) ** Ag (g/t) ** Zone TN-38 150.88 155.45 4.57 127.08 6.53 SN Including 152.4 153.92 1.52 368.31 3.60 SN TN-54 210.31 211.84 1.53 51.06 102.90 SN TNC-02 50.29 51.82 1.53 27.61 11.20 SN TN-52 150.88 152.4 1.52 13.55 5.40 SN TN-19 170.69 172.21 1.52 13.00 1.00 SN 16TSRC-006 153.92 155.45 1.53 11.48 11.90 SN TN-24 108.2 109.73 1.53 9.33 1.00 SN 16TSRC-002 158.5 161.54 3.04 9.13 9.07 SN Including 158.5 160.02 1.52 13.86 50.00 SN TN-38 211.84 213.36 1.52 8.75 0.10 SN FTC-02 174.35 174.65 0.3 8.57 16.11 SN 16TSRC-010 85.34 88.39 3.05 7.78 6.07 SN TN-24 137.16 138.68 1.52 7.20 3.60 SN TN-19 134.11 135.64 1.53 7.00 0.40 SN 16TSRC-001 167.64 169.16 1.52 6.91 6.89 SN TN-36 179.83 182.88 3.05 6.15 1.88 SN TNC-03 173.74 175.26 1.52 5.32 1.90 SN TN-40 179.83 181.36 1.53 5.30 2.70 SN 16TSRC-004 62.48 64.01 1.53 5.00 5.07 SN TN-22 51.82 53.34 1.52 4.62 0.80 SN 16TSRC-002 190.5 192.02 1.52 4.54 4.93 SN TN-41 204.22 205.74 1.52 4.06 0.80 SN TN-57 79.25 80.77 1.52 52.37 366.90 EP TN-63 117.35 118.87 1.52 4.14 0.60 EP

* Length (m) represents sampling length downhole. True width of the intersection is currently unknown but assumed to be less than the reported length.

** Reported grades assume 100-per-cent metallurgical recovery

*** Intervals were selected and composited based on 4 g/t Au cut-off value.

The veins that trend towards the Tuscarora claim-block in addition to the South Navajo Vein include the East Pediment, Grand Prize, Dufreeze, Independence, Schoolhouse, Navajo Hill, King’s, Modoc Hill and Battle Hill vein sets. All but the Battle Hill vein sets are untested or minimally tested throughout the district.

In the early 1980’s shallow definition drilling in the Dexter Pit area proved that mineralization exists within other veins that are located on the Tuscarora property. The Schoolhouse vein yielded intercepts of 9.34 grams/ton over 4.6 meters, 8.81 grams/ton over 6.1 meters and 6.8 grams/ton over 24.4 meters.

Dexter Pit Drill Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Total (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Remarks T84-47 47.2 57.9 10.7 5.69 166.3 T84-81 24.4 36.6 12.2 1.31 58.1 T84-82 19.8 27.4 7.6 4.13 163.1 15.2 67.1 51.8 1.13 42.5 * T84-92 27.4 32.0 4.6 0.81 140.3 T84-96 21.3 39.6 18.3 2.47 160.9 21.3 73.2 51.8 1.44 103.1 * T84-113 21.3 39.6 18.3 1.06 50.3 G-5 9.1 15.2 6.1 2.00 157.2 T84-02 45.7 50.3 4.6 3.59 115.0 PDC-3 15.2 19.8 4.6 9.34 96.3 6.1 30.5 24.4 2.03 35.9 * F-5 6.1 30.5 24.4 6.88 170.0 0.0 30.5 30.5 1.94 64.4 * F-6 0.0 6.1 6.1 8.81 29.4 0.0 30.5 30.5 2.94 26.3 * T84-03 7.6 21.3 13.7 2.75 37.2 *Drill hole terminated in Mineralization Link to Drill Plan Map Link to Pecos Resources Dexter Drilling Highlights Joint News Release- July 18, 1984

Historic exploration efforts have focused on the interpretation that all veins are parallel to the South Navajo Vein. The Navajo Vein system has a NNW trend and dips to the west, with past drilling directed towards the east to intersect the vein. The newly interpreted geophysical data, in addition to geologic mapping, indicates that there are several structural trends ranging from NE to NS to NW-trending, and that dips are both east and west. This is typical of radial and ring faults found worldwide in other volcanic/caldera complexes similar to Tuscarora. No past drilling has addressed the east-dipping structures and no holes in the district have ever been drilled to the west to intersect this structural trend. The newly defined target areas have very little drill data and open up entirely new project-wide exploration potential.

“The exploration targets at Tuscarora include the East Pediment Zone and the numerous other veins, faults and structures that project into the pediment gravels within the Tuscarora property” commented Eric Saderholm, APM’s President. “The newly interpreted structural trends are an exciting development and the proof-of-concept drilling beginning in August 2019 will further define the mineralization controls and help vector future exploration.”

For more info on Tuscarora visit this link: https://americanpacific.ca/projects/tuscarora/.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

