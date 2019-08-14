Cleveland-Cliffs Highlights Its Contribution to Clean Steelmaking Through Its New Environmental Website

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it has launched a new environmental section on its corporate website. The environmental section provides a comprehensive look at Cliffs’ progress and outcomes in key areas of its environmental performance and its contribution to clean steelmaking.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President, and CEO said, "Cleveland-Cliffs’ iron ore pellets enable the production of environmentally friendly steel. We need to educate people that not all steel is produced in an environmentally responsible manner globally, and the information that is provided on our website highlights this clear distinction. The world needs more steel, but the world also needs less pollution. As the importance of greenhouse gas emissions heightens and misinformation about steelmaking’s role spreads, we think it is necessary to emphasize the nature of Cliffs’ operations, and our positive impact on the steel supply chain in the United States.”

The Company stated that it employs sustainable mining practices through its rigorous environmental systems integrated within its operations. Through this website disclosure, Cliffs intends to be more transparent as an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compliant company in its reporting of key environmental performance indicators. The website provides environmental metrics related to the production of its iron ore pellets and how the use of pellets enable clean steelmaking. It also provides a comparative view of steelmaking in China and the United States and their differentiated impact to the environment of the two countries.

Cleveland-Cliffs Environmental section of its corporate website is accessible at www.clevelandcliffs.com

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. The company is a major supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020, Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, Cliffs’ employees endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005096/en/

Contact

MEDIA CONTACT:

Patricia Persico

Director, Corporate Communications

(216) 694-5316

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Paul Finan

Director, Investor Relations

(216) 694-6544