GPM Metals Provides Update on its Previously Completed Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 - GPM Metals Inc. (“GPM” or the “Company“) (TSXV:GPM) announces that in connection with its non-brokered private placement of 8,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.075 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $600,000 which was completed on August 9, 2019 (the “Offering”), the Company paid cash commission of $9,835 and issued an aggregate of 109,800 broker warrants to eligible registrants assisting in connection with the Offering, with each such broker warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring December 10, 2019. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

