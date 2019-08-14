Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Champion Iron to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on August 29, 2019

13:30 Uhr  |  CNW

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2019 -  Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) ("Champion" or the "Company") announces that, further to the various filings previously made in this regard, its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT in Montreal, Quebec. Information relating to the Meeting can be found under the Company's filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and in the following link provided by Champion's transfer agent, https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2066.

The specific details for the Meeting are as follows:

 

Date:

Thursday, August 29, 2019


Time:

10:00 AM EDT (Montreal Time)


Location:

McCarthy Tétrault LLP

1000 De La Gauchetière Street West, Suite 2500

Montreal, Quebec

H3B 0A2

 

About Champion Iron Limited
Champion is a producing iron development and exploration company, focused on developing its significant iron resources in the south end of the Labrador Trough in the province of Quebec. Following the acquisition of its flagship asset, the Bloom Lake iron ore property, the Company implemented upgrades to the mine and processing infrastructure and has partnered in projects associated with improving access to global iron markets, including rail and port infrastructure initiatives with government and other key industry and community stakeholders. Champion's management team includes professionals with mine development and operations expertise, who also have vast experience from geotechnical work to green field development, brown field management including logistics development and financing of all stages in the mining industry.

For additional information on Champion Iron Ltd., please visit our website at: www.championiron.com.

SOURCE Champion Iron Ltd.



Contact
Michael Marcotte, Vice-President, Investor Relations, 514-316-4858, Ext. 128, info@championironmines.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Champion Iron Ltd.

Champion Iron Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A111EF
AU000000CIA2
www.championironmines.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap