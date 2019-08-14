Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes First 11 Holes of Drilling on Their Golden Valley Project, Abitibi, Quebec

August 14, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CNSX:TUSK.CN) (Frankfurt:0NB) (OTC:BTKRF) is pleased to provide an update on their diamond drill program on the Golden Valley project located in northwest Quebec. The drill program to date has comprised 1,458.2 metres over 11 holes within the property. The holes ranged from 137 to 201 metres in length.

The drill holes were spread over an approximate four kilometre strike length. Drilling was designed to verify historic gold-bearing intercepts and to expand upon those intercepts, and to test geological and geophysical targets interpreted from existing regional data.

The drill core was logged at a facility located in Villebois, approximately 25 kilometres south of the property. Core sampling was also undertaken at the logging facility.

Black Tusk personnel managed the drilling program under the direction of Perry Grunenberg, OGQ. Local Quebec-based consulting groups were contracted to undertake core logging and core sampling at a facility located in Villebois.

The Golden Valley Project is located 26 kilometres south of the Hecla Mining Corp - Casa Berardi Mine and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many world class mineral deposits.

The property is accessed via existing major roads utilized for logging and mining, including the Casa Berardi Mine.

''We are extremely excited that our exploration team has completed phase 1 of drilling and are eager to ship the first round of drill core to the lab'' stated CEO, Richard Penn.

