Global Energy Metals Announces UAV-MAG Airborne Geophysics Surveying and Orthophoto Digital Surface Modelling on its Battery Minerals Project in Nevada

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - August 14, 2019 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) (OTC:GBLEF) (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAVs") to conduct an UAV-Magnetometer Survey ("UAV-MAG(TM) Survey") and deliver Orthophoto/Digital Surface Modelling for the Company's Nevada based battery minerals project located approximately 150km east of the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada. The survey will be flown by MWH Geo-Surveys International Inc. ("MWH"), a leader in the UAV space.

Mitchell Smith, CEO & Director commented:

"We look forward to conducting these airborne geophysical and topographical surveys with MWH, industry pioneers in drone technology. The robust preliminary results of the initial geological work completed this summer are positive indicators of the potential of the nickel, copper, cobalt project. Moreover, large portions of the mineralized area is still being evaluated by the Company leaving the door open to well defined drill targets for our Fall Program."

The magnetic surveys, expected to commence early next week, will cover high priority targets on the Lovelock project, a past producing mine that reported high grade nickel, copper and cobalt grades, to provide additional data and complement fieldwork conducted for the planning of a Fall 2019 drilling program. The survey of the Lovelock mine area will be used to highlight the known mine area and the related faults systems. The area over the mine will cover 50-metre line spacing to acquire detailed data being used to plan the proposed drilling.

The survey would entail:

- Approximately 248 line kilometers of UAV Magnetics (12.4 square kilometres, flown at 45m AGL, with 50m line spacing) - An orthophoto/digital surface model flown by UAV for the approximately 12.4 square kilometre project area

UAV Magnetic Survey

Our UAV mag system uses a GEM GSMP-35U sensor flown under a D-RTK DJI Matrice 600 Pro hexacopter. Due to the high data capture rate, slower flight speeds and lower altitude, the magnetic data is of high accuracy and resolution. Data will be processed and presented as TMI map (PDF) & ASCII grid formats.

UAV Orthophoto / Digital Surface Model

A WINGTRA One Professional Mapping UAV will be used to collect low altitude photogrammetry over the project area(s) to produce a detailed orthophoto and digital surface model. Ground control targets will be laid out and surveyed prior to the photography. Flight data and photos will be downloaded after each flight and processed using Pix4D mapper. The flights will be flown at an altitude of approximately 120m producing a 2 cm/pixel resolution.

This equipment and methodology can yield, with clear sight lines to the ground, average absolute orthophoto accuracy of better than 5 cm, horizontal & vertical. The digital surface model is produced using GNSS positions of the UAV combined with photo matching and the ground control targets.

MWH Geo-Surveys International Inc.

MWH Geo-Surveys have since 1980 been exclusively conducting gravity and magnetic surveys and their related topographic surveys. They have extensive experience around the world including surveys in Argentina, Bolivia, Chad, Colombia, Cuba, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Finland, Gambia, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mexico, Mongolia, Nigeria, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, Spain, Sudan, Thailand, Trinidad, Tunisia, Turkey, Yemen and Zimbabwe. Additional information can be found at www.mwhgeo.com

While the UAV magnetic survey technology is new, MWH has been a leader in developing a field proven system integrating the UAV equipment, the magnetic system and flight controlling software. Their UAV systems have been successfully utilized worldwide on numerous successful surveys consisting of more than 20,000 flown kilometers.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and verified the technical information contained herein.

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals now holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mt. Isa, Australia. It also currently owns 70% of the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada, has an option to acquire an 85% interest in two cobalt exploration projects in Nevada, 150km East of the Tesla Gigafactory.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219 extensions 236/237

Twitter: @EnergyMetals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.