Telson Curtails Mining Operations at Campo Morado and Plans to Focus on Construction of Mine at Tahuehueto Gold Project

Telson Mining Corp. ("Telson" or the "Company" (TSXV:TSN) (OTCPink:SOHFF) (Frankfurt:TSGN (formerly SQ82)) has decided to indefinitely curtail operations at its Campo Morado mine in Guerrero State, Mexico and place the mining project into care and maintenance.

Telson's management and its Board of Directors have taken into account the following facts and events in coming to the decision to suspend mining operations at Campo Morado: i) As a result of certain activities in the vicinity of Campo Morado, the Company is concerned about the health and welfare of its workforce. Following an extended scheduled shut down for maintenance work, the Company has experienced a work stoppage at the mine. A significant portion of Campo Morado's current local work force and trucking companies, including their drivers have advised that they are unable to continue providing services to the Campo Morado mine as they claimed concerns with the relationship with the local Community. This has resulted in workers resigning their current positions at the mine making it difficult to continue mining operations. Additionally, the transportation issues make it very difficult to move concentrates out of the Campo Morado mine to the point of sale at the port of Manzanillo. As a result, a significant amount of concentrate is being stored at the mine site; ii) The substantial decline in zinc prices which negatively affects Campo Morado mine's profitability.

Neither of these issues alone would have necessarily led to the decision to curtail operation at Campo Morado, however, Telson's management and Board of Directors believe that the Company's focus in an improving gold market should be to complete construction of the Company's Tahuehueto gold mine in Durango State, Mexico. Tahuehueto is Telson's flagship asset and once in production will shift the market's perception of Telson from primarily a base metals producer to a gold producer.

Tahuehueto Gold Mine Construction



Telson has advanced Tahuehueto, a district scale epithermal mineralized system, by exploring only one of numerous known mineralized vein structures from exploration through to the publication in January 2017 of a mineral resource and pre-feasibility study (the "2017 PFS") which initiated management's decision to advance the project into mine construction to achieve production as soon as possible.

We note that the Tahuehueto 2017 PFS envisioned an underground mining operation mining 790 tons per day and processing 550 tons of ore through the milling circuit. The 2017 PFS results showed robust economics with a 21 year mine life (completed on base case metal price forecasts of $1,180/oz for gold, $16.70/oz for silver, $0.87/lb for lead, $0.92/lb for zinc and $2.65/lb for copper- all Metal Prices significantly lower than current and 3-year averages), however, in management's opinion did not optimize the mining plan.

The Company's management has considerable experience mining in Mexico and, notwithstanding the model suggested in the 2017 PFS, determined to build a mining operation capable of processing up to 1000 tonnes per day. Mine construction has currently advanced to approximately 70% completion.

Tahuehueto' s current published reserves and resources are listed below.

January 2017 Tahuehueto Reserve Estimate Summary

Classification kTonnes Au Grade (gpt) Cont Au kOz Ag Grade (gpt) Cont Ag kOz Cu Grade (%) Cont Cu klbs Pb Grade (%) Cont Pb klbs Zn Grade (%) Cont Zn klbs Probable Reserves 3,264 3.40 356 41.80 4,387 0.35 25,028 1.19 85,762 2.24 161,314

Tahuehueto Project Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Classification kTonnes Au Grade (gpt) Cont Au kOz Ag Grade (gpt) Cont Ag kOz Cu Grade (%) Cont Cu klbs Pb Grade (%) Cont Pb klbs Zn Grade (%) Cont Zn klbs Total Measured 2,771 2.77 247 44.70 3,982 0.31 18,914 1.27 77,827 2.29 139,821 Total Indicated 3,343 2.23 240 41.26 4,435 0.30 22,466 1.15 84,455 2.04 155,687 Total Measured and Indicated 6,114 2.48 487 42.82 8,417 0.31 41,380 1.20 162,282 2.15 295,508 Total Inferred 3,501 1.31 147 37.59 4,230 0.27 20,469 1.34 103,080 2.44 188,409

Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum standards were followed in the estimation of the Mineral Reserves. Mineral Reserves are estimated using metal price forecasts of $0.60/lb for lead, $0.75/lb for zinc, $2.10/lb for copper, $1,000/oz for gold and $19.12/oz for silver.

Mineral resources are inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resource estimates do not account for mineability, selectivity, mining loss and dilution. These mineral resource estimates include inferred mineral resources that are normally considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is also no certainty that these inferred mineral resources will be converted to either Measured or Indicated categories through further drilling, or into mineral reserves, once economic considerations are applied. AuEq based on the financial model metal price of $1,180 / oz.

The Company has identified and surface sampled numerous veins outside of the current published reserves and resources and subject to securing funding, the Company intends to conduct an extensive drill campaign with the goal of increasing the resources to evaluate the possibilities of expanding Tahuehueto operations.

Furthermore, Telson advises that new mineralization has very recently been discovered within underground developments on the project's El Perdido Zone within a major through-going vein structure where drifting at El Perdido has advanced at least 125 m in continuous mineralization past the last drill hole intersection, Figures 1,2 and 3 below. (Please see press release issued June 25, 2019 and February 22, 2019 for additional detail). This newly discovered mineralization has the potential to increase the projects resources within any future published technical report.

Figure 1



Figure 2



Figure 3



Campo Morado Closure Cont.

Telson regrets the negative publicity that this mine closure will have towards the state of Guerrero, Mexico. Telson especially regrets that the closure of the mine will directly affect over 300 mine employees now out of work and numerous persons and businesses located in and around the city of Arcelia that have directly benefited from the mine's short two years of operation under Telson's ownership.

Telson will continue its efforts to improve the relationship with local community leaders, the local municipal government and others to come up with a suitable arrangement that can guarantee the long term operation of the Campo Morado mine. As described above, Campo Morado is a significant revenue generator for the city/town of Arcelia, and Telson is hopeful that the community at large will recognize the multiplier benefit of long-term production from same. In the event the Company is unsuccessful with these negotiations, the Campo Morado mine will indefinitely cease production and continue under care and maintenance.

Telson's management would like to point out that despite a number of challenges faced at the Campo Morado mine during the past 21 months (including significant concentrate theft last year), mining operations have been mostly profitable returning a mine operating profit of $3.05 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, $2.28 million during Q4-2018. Telson will continue to investigate technologies for increasing gold and silver recoveries at the Campo Morado mine so that, if overall conditions improve the Company is able to reopen the Campo Morado mine with a better profitability.

Telson will now focus its efforts towards securing final funding required to complete the construction of its 1,000 tonne per day flagship Tahuehueto mining project, where construction efforts have advanced to approximately 70% completion. Once funding has been secured it is estimated that the Tahuehueto mine's final construction phase will take about six months allowing mill start-up and commissioning.

About Telson Mining Corporation

Telson Mining Corp. is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver and base metal mining projects.

Telson's Tahuehueto mining project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico is currently under development and waiting for final funding to complete construction of the processing plant and related assets to produce concentrates in its own on-site mineral processing plant, with a designed capacity of at least 1,000 tonnes per day, targeting completion of construction near end of Q1 2020.

Campo Morado is a polymetallic base metal mine with mining and milling equipment capable of producing up to 2,500 tons per day; which as of the date of this news release has been placed into care and maintenance pending better economic conditions and community relationships allowing for a restart of mining operations.

Qualified Persons

This press release was prepared under the supervision and review of Ralph Shearing, P.Geol., President and Director of Telson Mining Corp., a Professional Geologist registered in Alberta as a member of the professional association APEGA, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

