Colonial Coal Announces the Appointment of David Fawcett as an Advisory Member to Its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Aug. 14, 2019 - Colonial Coal International Corp. (TSX-V: CAD) (the “Company” or “Colonial Coal”). David Austin, Colonial Coal’s Chairman, is pleased to announce that David Fawcett has kindly agreed to be appointed as an advisory member to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Fawcett is a mining engineer with over 40 years of experience in the coal industry, primarily in the western Canadian coal industry. He holds a Bachelor of Science Engineering Degree from the University of Alberta and is a registered Professional Engineer.

During his career Mr. Fawcett has had a broad range of responsibilities from early stage geology and exploration, through feasibility and regulatory processes, to operations, management and executive positions for major, intermediate and start-up companies.

During the first half of his career, Mr. Fawcett held positions with established mining and development companies such as Consolidation Coal Company, BC Hydro, Dentherm Resources (Denison Mines) and Smoky River Coal. Through the second half of his career, Mr. Fawcett was more entrepreneurial with participation in start-up and development companies such as Pine Valley Coal, Western Canadian Coal, NEMI Northern Energy & Mining, Hillsborough Resources, Jameson Resources and Allegiance Coal.

Mr. Fawcett has been the recipient of several coal industry awards including the Canadian Institute of Mining Coal Award in 2011, the British Columbia Association of Mineral Exploration E.A. Scholz Award in 2012 and the Coal Association of Canada’s Award of Distinction in 2015.

Mr. Austin stated: “We are extremely excited to have David join our Advisory Board. I am very proud to have worked with David on many projects over the years and I know that David will provide Colonial Coal with very sound and practical advice as the Company considers its various business development options going forward. We are very excited by what the future holds for our company and its shareholders and having David work with us is a great asset indeed.”

About Colonial Coal International Corp.

Colonial Coal is a publicly traded coal corporation in British Columbia that focuses primarily on coking coal projects. The northeast Coal Block of British Columbia, within which our Corporation’s projects are located, hosts a number of proven deposits and has been the subject of M&A activities by Anglo-American and others. Additional information can be found on the Company's website www.ccoal.ca or by viewing the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

