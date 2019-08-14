Galane Gold Ltd. Comments on Market Activity

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 - Galane Gold Ltd. (“Galane Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is responding to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, following the trading activity occurring today in its common shares. The Company is not aware of any corporate developments or other reason for the recent increase in market activity.



Galane Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in Botswana and South Africa. Galane Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GG” and the OTCQB under the symbol “GGGOF”. Galane Gold’s management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Galane Gold is committed to operating at world-class standards and is focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

