Jaguar Mining Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX: JAG) today announced financial and operating results for the three months ("Q2 2019") and six months ended June 30, 2019. Detailed financial results for Q2 2019 are available on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.jaguarmining.com. All figures are in US dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

Q2 2019 Operating Summary

Consolidated gold production of 18,366 ounces (184,000 tonnes milled, average grade of 3.48 g/t) increased 12% compared to 16,365 in Q1 2019, however decreased 2% compared to 18,819 in Q2 2018.

Pilar mine gold production of 10,543 ounces up 19% over 8,840 ounces in Q1 2019, however a 4% decrease compared to 10,995 ounces in Q2 2018.

Turmalina mine gold production up 4% to 7,823 over 7,525 ounces in Q1 2019 and flat compared to 7,824 ounces in Q2 2018.

Primary development increased 3% to 1,310 m compared to 1,277 completed in Q2 2018.

Sustaining capital expenditures of $8.4 million invested in mining equipment and development.

Q2 2019 Financial Results Summary

Gross profit of $5.8 million decreased 5% compared to $6.1 million in Q2 2018 due to higher operating cash costs year-over-year and increased compared to $3.2 million in Q1 2019.

Consolidated Cash operating costs ("COC") increased 9.6% to $786 per ounce compared to $717 in Q2 2018, however improved compared to $870 COC in Q1 2019 due to the increase in ounces produced.

Consolidated all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") increased 7% to $$1,366 compared to $1,277 in Q2 2018 due to increased sustaining capital expenditures.

Operating cash flow of $7.5 million; adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million.

Net loss of $2.2 million, or net loss per share of $0.01.

The Company completed a $25 million non-brokered private placement ("the Offering") on July 18, 2019 which included two of the Company's major shareholders, Mr. Eric Sprott and Tocqueville Gold Fund.

Q2 2019 Financial Results

($ thousands, except where indicated) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Financial Data







Revenue $ 23,923 $ 22,888 $ 45,339 $ 48,116 Operating costs 14,627 12,356 29,246 27,755 Depreciation 3,499 4,407 7,109 9,293 Gross profit 5,797 6,125 8,984 11,068 Net loss (2,137) (1,334) (3,976) (3,115) Per share ("EPS") (0.01) (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) EBITDA1 2,581 4,262 5,234 8,417 Adjusted EBITDA1,2 6,003 5,303 9,906 10,876 Adjusted EBITDA per share1 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 Cash operating costs (per ounce sold)1 786 717 826 761 All-in sustaining costs (per ounce sold)1 1,366 1,277 1,395 1,283 Average realized gold price (per ounce)¹ 1,286 1,328 1,280 1,319 Cash generated from operating activities 7,505 4,460 10,028 9,438 Free cash flow1 (877) (2,501) (5,441) (4,191) Free cash flow (per ounce sold)1 (47) (145) (154) (115) Sustaining capital expenditures1 8,382 6,961 15,469 13,629 Non-sustaining capital expenditures1 245 592 433 1,600 Total capital expenditures 8,627 7,553 15,902 15,229 1Average realized gold price, sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures, cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs, adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per share, and gross profit (excluding depreciation) are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of the MD&A. 2Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash items such as impairment and write downs. For more details refer to the Non-IFRS Performance Measures section of the MD&A.

Q2 2019 Operating Results

Quarterly Summary Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Turmalina Pilar Total Turmalina Pilar Total Tonnes milled (t) 75,000 109,000 184,000 77,000 94,000 171,000 Average head grade (g/t) 3.55 3.44 3.48 3.46 4.03 3.77 Recovery % 90.6% 87.3% 88.6% 91.1% 89.8% 90.4% Gold ounces











Produced (oz) 7,823 10,543 18,366 7,824 10,995 18,819 Sold (oz) 7,999 10,599 18,598 7,610 9,620 17,230 Cash Operating Costs ("COC") 766 802 786 761 683 717 Development











Primary (m) 783 527 1,310 740 537 1,277 Secondary (m) 330 369 699 302 275 577 Definition, infill, and exploration drilling (m) 4,963 3,226 8,189 5,623 3,141 8,764

Financing and Repayment of Bridge Loan Facility

Subsequent to the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company completed a $25 million non-brokered private placement ("the Offering") on July 18, 2019 which included an investment from two of the Company's major shareholders, Mr. Eric Sprott and Tocqueville Gold Fund. In addition, the Company fully repaid its senior secured bridge facility (the "Facility") with Auramet International LLC for USD$7.85 million from the proceeds of the private placement and $1.6 million of a local Brazilian loan.

Mr. Sprott invested USD$15 million in the private placement representing 60% of the entire Offering, resulting in 42.6% post transaction ownership of the Company's outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Tocqueville Gold Fund, a long-term Jaguar Mining investor, represents 19.6% of the Company's outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Cash Position, Working Capital & Corporate

As at June 30, 2019, the Company had a cash position of $5.2 million, compared to $6.3 million as at December 31, 2018. The June 30, 2019, cash balance excludes a $2 million restricted cash deposit held with Auramet.

As at June 30, 2019, prior to the equity financing, working capital was negative $13.1 million, compared to negative $2.4 million as at December 31, 2018, which includes $5.1 million (December 31, 2018 - $7.3 million) in loans from Brazilian banks, which mature every six months and are expected to be rolled forward.

As at June 30, 2019, the Company's outstanding gold forward contracts covered 17,404 ounces hedged at a weighted average price of US$1,328/oz.

Corporate Update

Mr. Vernon Baker appointed new Chief Executive Officer effective August 6, 2019. Mr. Baker brings over 35 years of experience with mining companies with deep management and operations expertise at globally focused mid-tier and senior mining companies. Most recently he was General Manager at Goldcorp's Cerro Negro Mine in Argentina from December 2015, overseeing 3,000 tonne per day of high-grade production and successfully implemented several high value programs to reduce costs, grow production and development, and strong safety improvement to lead the corporation with an AIFR of 0.28 in 2017. Previously, Mr. Baker held management and senior leadership roles with various mining companies including President at Duluth Metals Limited, Vice President of Operations at FNX Mining, General Manager at Barrick Goldstrike Mines Inc., and General Manager of Hemlo Operations, a Joint Venture of Teck Cominco and Barrick Gold.

Rodney Lamond was appointed to the Board of Directors, August 6, 2019. Mr. Lamond was previously on the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Mining from December 2015 to August 2018. The Company also announced the acceptance of Mr. Richard Falconer's resignation as an independent director.

Mr. Weng, Chairman of Jaguar, stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors I am pleased to welcome Mr. Baker as our new CEO and to thank Ben Guenther for his interim leadership. I would also like to welcome back Mr. Lamond to the Board and look forward to working with Vern and the Board on advancing Jaguar's turnaround. I also thank Mr. Falconer for his many contributions to Jaguar during his tenure and wish him success on his future endeavors."

Mr. Baker stated: "I am excited to now be in my new role at Jaguar and by the opportunity to lead our team in unlocking the value of our great gold assets in the Iron Quadrangle area of Brazil. I am looking forward to driving the operating improvements that will bring the company to a strong financial position over the next several quarters."

Qualified Persons

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), Senior Expert Advisor Geology and Exploration to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 –Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699–1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012 and the Roça Grande Mine which has been on care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.



