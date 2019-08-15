Western Magnesium Announces Dr. Robert R. Odle as Chief Process Engineer

Team addition sets the stage for commercialization of revolutionary, clean technology as Odle brings decades of Metallurgical Engineering experience to the Company

NEW YORK, NY - TheNewswire - August 15, 2019 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:M1V) (OTC:MLYF) (the "Company" or "Western Magnesium") announced today the appointment of Robert R. Odle, Ph. D. as Chief Process Engineer.

Dr. Odle brings over 50 years of experience in chemical and metallurgical processing, hazardous metal wastes and materials, metal contamination and corrosion engineering to Western Magnesium.

As Chief Process Engineer, Dr. Odle will manage Western Magnesium's technical operations and direction, including execution of the company's research and development programs supporting its proprietary technology for the production of low-cost, green magnesium metal.

"For the past decade, our team has been developing a new, continuous magnesium production method that's scalable, flexible and rapidly deployable compared to existing methods," said Sam Ataya, CEO of Western Magnesium. "The addition of Dr. Odle's extensive magnesium process experience and expertise mark another step toward commercialization and significantly strengthens our research and development to create a cornerstone industry spurring innovation in the automotive, aerospace, defense and other manufacturing industries."

Dr. Odle is a recognized expert in the area of magnesium extraction and processing with a number of patents and publications to his credit. Prior to his role with Western Magnesium, he worked in North America and internationally for more than 20 years on numerous magnesium projects. Dr. Odle has served as an expert witness and held various senior engineering positions, i.e. Principal Process Engineer with Fluor Daniel. He received his Ph.D. in Metallurgical Engineering from Ohio State University.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Forward-Looking Statements

