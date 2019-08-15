Alacer Gold Announces the Appointment of a New Independent Director to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 - Alacer Gold Corp. (“Alacer” or the “Company”) [TSX: ASR and ASX: AQG] is pleased to announce that a new independent director, Kay Priestly, has been appointed to Alacer’s Board of Directors, effective today.

Rod Antal, Alacer’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “On behalf of the Board and the Company, I’d like to welcome Ms. Priestly to Alacer. Kay’s breadth of experience in the mining sector will complement our existing Board and we are excited to have Kay join Alacer as we continue our journey to grow.”

Ms. Priestly served as Chief Executive Officer of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. from 2012 until her retirement in 2014 and as Chief Financial Officer of Rio Tinto Copper from 2008 until 2012. She was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Rio Tinto’s Kennecott Utah Copper operations from 2006 to 2008. Ms. Priestly also served in executive management roles at American Nursing Services, Inc. and Entergy Corporation. Ms. Priestly began her career with Arthur Andersen where she progressed from Staff Accountant to Partner, holding various management and global leadership positions. Currently, Ms. Priestly is a board member of TechnipFMC plc and Stericycle, Inc. She previously served on the Board of Directors of New Gold Inc., Stone Energy Corporation and SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Ms. Priestly holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from Louisiana State University.

About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer whose primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers (“km”) southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey’s capital city.

Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi- mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Mine is processing ore through two producing plants. With the recent completion of the sulfide plant, the Çöpler Mine will produce over 3.5 million ounces at first quartile All-in Sustaining Costs, generating robust free cash flow for approximately the next 20 years.

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the newly discovered Ardich1 deposit. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production utilizing the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues at a number of highly prospective exploration targets.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trade.

