Select Sands Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Vancouver, BC, Canada. - TheNewswire - August 15, 2019 - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) (OTCQB:SLSDF) announced that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today each of Zig Vitols, Douglas Turnbull, John Kime, Daniel Gillett and Steven Goldman, management's director nominees, have been elected as directors. In addition, Morgan & Company LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company. The resolution re-approving the option plan of the Company was not approved.

Management is pleased with the support received at the annual and special meeting and will continue to work to achieve its plan for the Company.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial Silica Product company developing its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands project located in Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' Arkansas property has a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana compared to sources from the Wisconsin region.

