Antioquia Gold Cisneros Operations Updated

Calgary, August 15, 2019 - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTCQX: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of production at its Cisneros mining operation, and to report on the actions underway to improve the results obtained to date.

During the last seven months of operation, the Company continues to gradually increase the treatment rate in its plant and has already exceeded its design capacity of 500 tonnes per day (TPD). A treatment rate of 600 TPD is expected to be achieved with the current equipment. Some aspects to highlight from the first seven months of operation are:

• Metallurgical recovery remains close to 94%, 4% more than expected in designs.

• The treatment rate in the last month reached 562 TPD.

• The average processing grade has been 2.69 g/t Au with monthly peaks of 2.90 g/t Au and minimum of 2.20 g/t Au. These variations are a function of the percentage of narrow veins contributing to the total feed.





January February March April May June July Total Days Worked

11 28 31 30 31 30 31 192 Mineralized Material

Processed Tonnes 1,655 9,666 11,890 15,027 16,028 16,474 17,437 88,177 Average Material

Processed Per Day TPD 150 345 384 501 517 549 562 459 Feed Grade g/t Au 2.30 2.20 2.90 2.80 2.74 2.54 2.88 2.69 Total Recovery % 91.6 89.2 94.2 95.6 96.0 92.7 94.3 94.0 Gold Produced Ounces 112 610 1,044 1,293 1,355 1,247 1,523 7184

In order to improve the operating results achieved so far, the Company is working on six strategic fronts as follows:

Plant Expansion to 1200 TPD: This decision was announced in the press release of May 3rd and proceeds on schedule It is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Change of mining contractor: The Company decided to hire a new contractor for the integral operation of the Guaico and Guayabito mines starting in November 2019. This change will bring an improvement in the operating costs of the preparation, development and production work on all fronts.

Alternative mining pilot tests in narrow veins: The Company is currently carrying out pilot testing of mining methods for narrow veins, using the sublevel stoping and conventional mining cut and fill methods, in order to determine the optimal mining method for these types of structures. Productivity, cost and safety parameters are being evaluated. It is expected to have results of these tests for possible implementation in the third quarter of the year.

Installation of sorting process: It was decided to resume assembly of the sensor-based sorting process with the Steinert equipment acquired months ago. The objective is to improve the grade treated from the Nus shear zone.

Energy purchase contract: The energy consumption levels that the operation presents today allow the Company to enter the unregulated energy market. In this way a supply contract will be signed with a generator of green energy and the Company will get a 20% savings on the cost per kWh that is being paid.

Purchase of Third-Party Material: After a detailed evaluation of this business model in Colombia and identifying a list of potential suppliers that are formalized and fully complying with Colombian regulations, the Company has advanced negotiations in order to process their mineralized material at the Company's plant.

The implementation of these lines of action seek, in the medium term, to improve the profitability of the Company and increase its production levels in a sustainable manner over time.

Qualified Persons

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo., Consultant to Antioquia Gold, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this news release.

