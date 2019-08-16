Gratomic Announces Appointment of New Director

TSX-V: GRAT

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GRAT) (CB81–FRANKFURT) a vertically integrated graphite to graphenes, advanced materials development company announces that Mr. Jakson Inwentash has been appointed a director of the Company.

Arno Brand, Co-CEO of the Company stated: "I would like to welcome Jakson to the Board of Directors. Jakson brings a young and fresh perspective to the Board of Directors."

Jakson Inwentash is a senior analyst at ThreeD Capital Inc., a venture capital firm, where he leads the trading of cryptocurrencies and focuses on identifying, researching, and meeting with early stage companies in various disruptive industries.

Previously Jakson worked in investment banking for Gravitas Securities Inc. where he conducted due diligence of public and private companies, built marketing materials for clients, and developed financial models. Jakson also worked for the Bank of Montreal in several departments within the Wealth Management line of business including ETF Products, Fundamental Equities, Private Banking, and InvestorLine.

Jakson graduated summa cum laude from the University of Miami with a Major in Finance. He is currently a Level III candidate in the CFA Program.

Jakson's appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene based components for a range of mass market products. We are collaborating with a leading European manufacturer of graphenes to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

