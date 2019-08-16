AMERICAN FORK, Aug. 16, 2019 - Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) ("Clifton") - Leaching Begins Again - Desert Hawk Gold Corp. started their leaching circuit again this past week. They are currently mining ore seven days a week from the Kiewit zone. Their target goal is 5,000 tons each day and they expect to continue mining and leaching through the winter. In the last few months, they have mined about 200,000 tons and have placed about 50,000 tons of new crushed ore on the leach pad since restart. They anticipate the first sales of gold in September.

Clifton Mining owns approximately 5.81 million shares of Desert Hawk Gold Corp., which is currently a private corporation.

Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.com for additional Company information. Clifton trades on the U.S. OTC under the trading symbol "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clifton-mining-company-announces-leaching-begins-again-300902690.html

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company