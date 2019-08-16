Norzinc Announces Parks Canada has Issued Draft All Season Road Permits for Prairie Creek Mine

NZC-TSX

VANCOUVER, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC; OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce that Parks Canada has issued draft permits for the All Season Road ("ASR") to the Company's Prairie Creek Mine.

In addition to the issuance of draft permits by the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board (MVLWB) announced in the Company's news release of August 12, 2019, Parks Canada has now distributed their draft ASR permits to government agencies and other reviewers for review and comments. The ASR traverses land regulated by both MVLWB and Parks Canada. Parks Canada has also confirmed that comments from all reviewers are due on the same date as MVLWB, August 29, 2019.

As announced on August 12, 2019, responses from the company are due Sept. 5, 2019. Following the company's responses, the MVLWB has indicated a six-week period to finalize and issue the ASR permits, and, based on the draft schedule provided by the MVLWB, which the company has been informed Parks Canada is also endeavouring to follow, the final ASR permits will be received early in Q4 2019.

NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development Company trading under the symbol "NZC". The Company is developing its key project, the 100%-owned high grade zinc-lead-silver Prairie Creek Mine, located in the Northwest Territories. The Company also owns projects in Newfoundland that host several zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver deposits.

