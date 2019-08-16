Resignation of Non-Executive Director

SYDNEY, Aug. 16, 2019 - Aguia Resources Ltd. (ASX: AGR, TSXV: AGRL) (Aguia or Company) now provides the Company's shareholders with the following update.



The Company has received the resignation of Mr David Gower, Non-executive Director of the Company based in Toronto, Canada.

Mr Gower joined AGR as Chairman in December 2013 and has provided his geological, business building and Brazil experience to the board and management team during many moments of success. He was also heavily responsible for recapitalizing the company in 2014/15 which has ultimately allowed it to be reinvigorated into its current form.

The Board thanks Mr Gower for all his efforts and sincerely wishes him good fortune and success with his other business ventures.

Quote by Executive Director – Mr David Shearwood

“I’ve been fortunate to have met with David many times over the last few years when in Toronto, Canada, and more recently here on the Aguia board and I can attest to his very high standing in the international mining community, notably across base metals and Brazil. His geological career has been extraordinary and his exploration and development success frequent. I know many in the team will miss his valuable input, wisdom and mentoring. I thank him for his many years of service to the Company and wish him tremendous success with his other business interests.”

About Aguia:

Aguia Resources Ltd., (“Aguia”) is an ASX and TSX Venture listed company whose primary focus is on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Aguia has an established and highly experienced in-country team based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil with corporate offices in Sydney, Australia. Aguia’s key projects are located in Rio Grande do Sul, a prime farming area which is 100% dependent on phosphate imports. The Rio Grande phosphate deposits exhibit high quality and low-cost production characteristics, and are ideally located with proximity to road, rail, and port infrastructure. Aguia’s experienced management team has a proven track record of advancing high quality mining assets to production in Brazil.

