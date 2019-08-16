Discovery Metals Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 - Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted to certain officers, directors, employees and/or consultants of the Company an aggregate of 5,300,000 options to acquire common shares of the Company (“Options”). The Options have an exercise price of $0.48 per share, have a five-year term from the date of grant, and vest according to the following schedules:



Management and employees: annually in equal thirds beginning on the date of grant; Consultants: quarterly in equal eighths beginning three months after the date of grant; and Directors: immediately on the date of grant.

Any common shares issuable upon exercises of Options will, in accordance with applicable securities laws, be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of grant.

