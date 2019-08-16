Hudson Closes Third Tranche of Additional Debt Financing for Gross Proceeds of US$3 Million

VANCOUVER, Aug. 16, 2019 - Hudson Resources Inc. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) – TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) is pleased to report that it has entered into definitive agreements with its existing lender, Cordiant Capital Inc. and its affiliates (“Cordiant”), and its new lender, Romeo Fund – Flexi and its affiliates (“Romeo”) with respect to the US$3 million loan facility increase originally announced on May 24, 2019.

Pursuant to the agreements, which provide for the assignment by Cordiant to Romeo of Cordiant's commitments in respect of the third tranche, Romeo will fund the US$3 million loan facility increase. The Company expects to receive the funds on August 19, 2019. The additional funds are provided based on the same terms as the existing facility and the definitive agreements. In connection with this loan facility increase, the Company has issued 900,000 share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling Romeo to purchase one additional share in the capital of the Company until May 23, 2024. The securities issued, including any shares issued upon exercise of the warrants, are subject to a 4 month hold period.

The net proceeds of the debt financing will be used for operations at the Company’s White Mountain Anorthosite Project in Greenland, including ramping up of production, shipping, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

