SSR Mining Announces Closing of SilverCrest Financing

VANCOUVER, Aug. 19, 2019 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") announces that it has completed the previously announced transaction with SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSXV:SIL) (NYSE American: SILV) ("SilverCrest") to purchase, on a private placement basis, 780,000 common shares of SilverCrest at a price of C$5.85 per common share for total consideration of C$4,563,000. This transaction was previously announced in SSR Mining's news release dated July 23, 2019.

Upon closing of this transaction, SSR Mining holds 9,000,645 common shares of SilverCrest at an average cost of C$3.91 per common share.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

For further information contact:

W. John DeCooman, Jr.

Senior Vice President, Business Development and Strategy

SSR Mining Inc.

Vancouver, BC

Toll free: +1 (888) 338-0046

All others: +1 (604) 689-3846

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

