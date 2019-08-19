Director Share Purchase

LONDON, August 19, 2019 - Condor Gold (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG) announces that it has been informed that on 14 August and 15 August 2019, Jim Mellon, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased 445,000 and 50,000 ordinary shares in the Company (“Ordinary Share” or “Ordinary Shares”), at a price per Ordinary Share of 23.0p and 22.9p respectively (the “Purchase”) and for a total cost of £113,800.

Accordingly, further to the Purchase, Jim Mellon owns directly and indirectly a shareholding of 14,573,105 Ordinary Shares.*

* Jim Mellon owns a direct and indirect aggregate shareholding of 14,573,105 Ordinary Shares or 15.4% of the Company. The direct interest is in 2,889,883 Ordinary Shares and the indirect interest is in 11,683,222 Ordinary Shares held through Galloway Limited. Galloway Limited is wholly owned by Burnbrae Group Limited, which is, in turn, wholly owned by Jim Mellon.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.

Jim Mellon

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jim Mellon 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Condor Gold plc b) LEI 213800PFKETQA86RHL82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 495,000 Ordinary shares of 20 pence each in Condor Gold plc ISIN GB00B8225591 Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares as described above c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Prices(s) Volume(s) 23.0 / 22.9 pence 445,000 / 50,000 d) Aggregated information n/a e) Date of the transaction 14 August 2019: 445,000 shares 15 August 2019: 50,000 shares f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)

Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM in May 2006 and dual listed on the TSX in January 2018. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nicaragua.

In August 2018, the Company announced that the Ministry of the Environment in Nicaragua had granted the Company the Environmental Permit (“EP”) for the development, construction and operation of a processing plant with capacity to process up to 2,800 tonnes per day at its wholly-owned La India gold project (“La India Project”). The EP is considered to be the master permit for mining operations in Nicaragua. Condor Gold published a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) on La India Project in December 2014, as summarised in the Technical Report entitled “Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, December 2014”, dated November 13, 2017 with an effective date of December 21, 2014 (the “Technical Report”), prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Technical Report was prepared by or under the supervision of Tim Lucks, Principal Consultant (Geology & Project Management), Gabor Bacsfalusi, Principal Consultant (Mining), Benjamin Parsons, Principal Consultant (Resource Geology), each of SRK Consulting (UK) Limited, and Neil Lincoln of Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd., each of whom is an independent “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101. The PFS details an open pit gold Mineral Reserve in the Probable category of 6.9 Mt at 3.0 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold, producing 80,000 oz gold per annum for seven years. La India Project contains a Mineral Resource (“Mineral Resource Estimate”) in the Indicated category of 9,850Kt at 3.6 g/t gold for 1,140Koz gold and 8,479Kt at 4.3g/t gold for 1,179Koz gold in the Inferred category. The Indicated Mineral Resource is inclusive of the Mineral Reserve. The Mineral Resource Estimate is dated January 25, 2019 and was prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Limited (“SRK”) using the terminology, definitions and guidelines given in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014).

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Andrew Cheatle, P.Geo., who is a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101.

