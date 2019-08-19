Luckystrike Resources Provides Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, Aug. 19, 2019 - Luckystrike Resources Ltd. (LUKY.V) is pleased to report the successful completion of the 2019 drill program on the Lucky Strike Property. Four diamond drill holes for 1,105.82 meters were completed and 796 core samples were sent to Bureau Veritas for assay. All assays are currently pending and are expected in early September.



Drilling was focused on the Monte Carlo Zone and targeted a 1.8 kilometer-long induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly. This anomaly was intersected in diamond drill hole DDLS-18-06 during the 2018 drill program, yielding 4.55 g/t Au over 7.6m at 170 meters vertical depth. This intersection is significant as it represents a newly discovered, unoxidized lower zone of sulphide mineralization (see November 13, 2018 news release).

The 2019 drilling covered a strike length of 825 meters, with the deepest hole being drilled to a vertical depth of 316 meters. All holes intersected sulphide mineralization within an orthogneiss unit. Induced Polarization results indicate these intercepts represent the lower zone.

The four 2019 holes were designed to further define the strike and depth of mineralization at the Monte Carlo Zone which, through soil sampling, rock sampling, trenching, and geophysical surveys, has a footprint of about 1500 x 450 meters. The Monte Carlo Zone is the northern-most zone of the 10-kilometer long, SE-trending Lucky Strike Corridor.

In addition to targeting the chargeable anomaly at depth, two of the 2019 holes also targeted newly discovered mineralization in surface trenches completed in 2018. Hole DDLS-19-02 was drilled adjacent to trench LSTR-18-02 which yielded 0.90 g/t Au over 22.0m. Hole DDLS-19-04 was drilled adjacent to trench LSTR-18-01 which yielded 0.94 g/t Au over 30.0m (see November 13, 2018 news release).

The Lucky Strike Property, located in the heart of the Yukon’s White Gold District, is 100% owned by Luckystrike Resources Ltd. with no underlying payments or royalties.

Message from William (Bill) Chornobay, President and CEO:

“With the summer drill program successfully completed, we look forward to receiving the assay results from the Monte Carlo Zone. The presence of sulphides at depth is very encouraging; positive assay results would greatly expand the strike extent of the gold-rich sulphide zone discovered in 2018. This would extend the zone to 825 meters of strike length, and set the stage for future infill and expansion drilling on Monte Carlo and for exploration drilling on strike along the 10-kilometer corridor that remains to be drill tested.”

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Luckystrike's Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

