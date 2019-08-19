Liberty Gold Announces C$13.2 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Aug. 19, 2019 - Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD-TSX) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Sprott Capital Partners LP to act as lead underwriter (the “Lead Underwriter”), on its own behalf and, if applicable, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for their own account or arrange for substituted purchasers to purchase on a bought-deal private placement basis 24,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$0.55 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of C$13,200,000 (the “Offering”).

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to three days prior to the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to such number of Common Shares as is equal to 20% of the number of Common Shares initially purchased as part of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund exploration and development of Liberty Gold’s southwest United States gold and precious metal exploration portfolio, primarily focused on accelerating exploration and resource growth at the Black Pine project in Southern Idaho. Black Pine is a large, drill confirmed, Carlin Style oxide gold discovery where initial 2019 drill results have confirmed two high grade oxide gold discoveries within a core permitted 7.3 square kilometer area. Proceeds will be used to continue aggressively drilling the project and expanding the footprint of this large gold system. In addition, the company plans to immediately add a third drill to the project for phase 1 metallurgical testing in advance of a proposed 4 drill definition drill program in 2020. Metallurgical results would be anticipated near the end of Q1 2020, followed by an initial resource estimate and advancement to an economic study by year end.

Proceeds will also be allocated to the Goldstrike project in Utah, the Kinsley deposit in Nevada and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about September 10, 2019 and is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios. Our flagship projects are Black Pine, Goldstrike and Kinsley Mountain, all of which are past producing open-pit mines, where previous operators only scratched the surface.

