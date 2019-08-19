New Mineralized Structure Found on Fiji Property

August 19, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Silver Grail Resources Ltd.. ("Silver Grail") (TSXV:SVG) (OTC:SVGAF) is pleased to report the discovery of a new mineralized structure on its Fiji property located in the Golden Triangle region of north-western British Columbia.

A recently completed helicopter survey of the northern part of the Fiji property has disclosed a mineralized structure which can be followed uphill for at least 300m before disappearing under a blanket of snow and ice (http://teuton.com/fijivideo). This new zone was not previously observed and appears to have been exposed by retreating icefields. Samples have been taken and sent for assay.

Permitting for the Fiji project is in place. If results of the sampling are positive and weather conditions allow, the property will be drilled this year.

Silver Grail owns the Fiji property jointly with Teuton Resources Corp. The property abuts to the west and northwest of Auryn's Homestake gold-silver property and is about 28 km southeast of the deepwater port of Stewart, BC. Prospecting by Silver Grail-Teuton personnel in 2006 identified two promising zones of high-grade, gold-bearing mineralization in an area lying just west of the common border with the Homestake Ridge property.

The Qualified Person for this news release is Dino Cremonese, P.Eng., who as President of Silver Grail is not independent of the Company.

About Silver Grail

Silver Grail owns interests in 12 separate silver-gold properties in the Stewart region in the southern section of the Golden Triangle as well as three cobalt prospects located elsewhere in British Columbia.

Respectfully:

"Dino Cremonese, P.Eng."

President, Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

For more information contact Investor Relations at 778-430-5680 or barry@teuton.com. If you would like to be added to Silver Grail's news distribution list, please send your email address to dino@teuton.com.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking-statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. does have an ongoing obligation to disclose material information, as it becomes available.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the

information contained herein.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.