Select Sands to Release Q2 2019 Earnings on August 26 and Host Conference Call on August 27

Vancouver, BC, Canada - TheNewswire - August 19, 2019 - - Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV:SNS) | (OTC:SLSDF) will release financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2019 after market close on Monday August 26, and host a conference call with investors on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST).

Details of the conference call:

Date: Tuesday August 27, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM EST (8:00 AM PST)

North America dial-in number: 1-844-750-4869

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-5277

A playback of the conference call will be posted to the Company's website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company which owns a number of properties in Arkansas and is currently in production at its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands' Arkansas properties have a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information about Select Sands Corp., please visit www.selectsandscorp.com or contact:

Zigurds Vitols

President & CEO

Phone: (844) 806-7313

Investor Relations

Arlen Hansen

SNS@kincommunications.com

Phone: (604) 684-6730

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.