Chalice Gold Mines Limited to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

PERTH, Western Australia, Aug. 19, 2019 - Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. ("Chalice" or "the Company", ASX: CHN | TSX: CXN | OTCQB: CGMLF) is pleased to advise that the Company's ordinary shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB) in the United States. The trading symbol of the Company on OTCQB is CGMLF. The Company had previously traded on the restricted OTC Pink platform.

The OTCQB is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and provides Chalice with access to an efficient and transparent trading platform in the United States market. The OTCQB provides the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a full U.S. exchange listing.

Through the new OTCQB listing, Chalice aims to engage with a broad network of sophisticated and retail U.S. investors. No new securities are being issued as part of the new OTCQB listing.

J.P Galda & Co acted as the Company's OTC Markets Group Attorney Sponsor and OTC Advisory Services provided advisory services in relation to the listing.

Alex Dorsch

Managing Director

