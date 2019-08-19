Fabled Copper Corp. Closes Acquisition of ChurchKey Property

Vancouver, August 19, 2019 - Fabled Copper Corp. (TSXV: FCO) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases of April 2, and May 28, 2019 and the receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange's (the "Exchange") conditional acceptance letter of August 2, 2019 it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the ChurchKey Property (the "Property") as of August 16, 2019.

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement ("the Agreement") dated August 6, 2019 with ChurchKey Mines Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement Fabled will pay $50,000 to the Vendor on the date of closing. Additional payments totaling $1,950,000 will become due to the Vendor over a period of 5 years from the effective date of the Agreement being August 6, 2019.

It is expected that the Company's common shares will recommence trading on August 21, 2019.

For more information on the transaction and the Property, please see the Company's news releases dated April 2, and May 28, 2019. In conjunction with the acquisition and as part of the Exchange's requirements the Company commissioned the preparation of 43-101 Technical Report on the ChurchKey Property that has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Eugene Hodgson, President, commented, "With this acquisition of the ChurchKey Property, Fabled is excited to have significantly expanded its holdings in the area and acquired some very promising mineral claims. We are very keen to move the project forward and commence our summer program as soon as possible."

2019 Summer Program

The Company plans on carrying out a drill program to examine the depth potential of the Neil mineralized vein situated on the Company's Muskwa Property, and the Key and Magnum mineralized veins situated on the ChurchKey Property. In addition the Company also plans to test the source of an electromagnetic anomaly on the Muskwa and ChurchKey properties that was identified by previous survey work carried out by the Company. The program is scheduled to begin on September 1, 2019.

About Fabled Copper Corp,

Fabled is a publicly listed (TSXV: FCO) mineral exploration company whose primary business interest is in the Muskwa copper project and the ChurchKey Property located in Northern British Columbia. Further information about the Muskwa Project can be found in the 43-101 Technical Report on the Muskwa Project and on the ChurchKey Property in the 43-101 Technical Report on the ChurchKey Property filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

