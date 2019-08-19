American Manganese Announces the Passing of Director Jan Eigenhuis

SURREY, August 19, 2019 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC: AMYZF)(FSE: 2AM) (“AMY” or the “Company”), with deep sadness announces the passing of Jan Eigenhuis, Non-Executive Director, who died on July 18, 2019. Mr. Eigenhuis was a valued board member for seven years. Jan is a former senior executive at Manganese Metal Company of South Africa (MMC). He acted as a consultant to the electrolytic manganese industry worldwide. Jan was a graduate of the University of Pretoria; B.Sc. (Chem. & Math.) and the University of South Africa; MBL (Master Business Leadership).

The Board and staff of American Manganese Inc. would like to extend their sincere condolences to his family.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

