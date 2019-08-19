Menü Artikel
American Manganese Announces the Passing of Director Jan Eigenhuis

13:56 Uhr  |  Accesswire

SURREY, August 19, 2019 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC: AMYZF)(FSE: 2AM) (“AMY” or the “Company”), with deep sadness announces the passing of Jan Eigenhuis, Non-Executive Director, who died on July 18, 2019. Mr. Eigenhuis was a valued board member for seven years. Jan is a former senior executive at Manganese Metal Company of South Africa (MMC). He acted as a consultant to the electrolytic manganese industry worldwide. Jan was a graduate of the University of Pretoria; B.Sc. (Chem. & Math.) and the University of South Africa; MBL (Master Business Leadership).

The Board and staff of American Manganese Inc. would like to extend their sincere condolences to his family.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/556610/American-Manganese-Announces-the-Passing-of-Director-Jan-Eigenhuis


