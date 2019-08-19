Alaris Royalty Corp. Declares August Dividend

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW./

CALGARY, Aug. 19, 2019 - Alaris Royalty Corp. ("Alaris" or the "Corporation") (TSX: AD) announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has declared a dividend of $0.1375 per common share for the month of August 2019, representing $1.65 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019. The ex-dividend date is August 29, 2019.

This dividend is designated by the Corporation to be an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

About Alaris:

The Corporation provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

