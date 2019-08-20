Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Significant Milestone Achieved EPA Approval for Yangibana

Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) ("Hastings" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it received notification from the Hon. Stephen Dawson, Minister for Environment that he has granted the environmental permit for the Yangibana Rare Earths Project (Yangibana Project).This granting means the Company has now received the key environmental permit required to move forward on its Yangibana Project to produce a mixed rare earth carbonate on site. This significant milestone has enabled the company to move into the next stage of the project's development which will focus on the final project design and engineering in readiness to take the Project into construction targeted for year-end commencement.The permit is subject to conditions listed in Statement No. 1110, which has been published on the EPA website. The conditions require on going compliance with additional flora and vegetation surveys and monitoring, groundwater abstraction monitoring and water level monitoring of the nearby stygofauna habitat.The Yangibana Project includes the development of five open pit mines, groundwater abstraction, on-site processing plant for the ore, tailings storage facilities, access and haul roads and supporting infrastructure such as accommodation facilities, administration buildings and an airstrip.Executive Chairman, Charles Lew commented: "We are excited to reach this next major milestone in the development of the Yangibana Rare Earths Project. This environmental permit demonstrates that the Yangibana Project will not have a significant impact on the environment by implementing commitments in the Environmental Review Document and the conditions of the Ministerial Statement. Hastings is on track to construct and operate a rare earths mining operation that will contribute to a more sustainable use of energy worldwide and be part of the e-mobility revolution."Hasting Technology Metals' ProjectsYangibana ProjectHastings is advancing its Yangibana Rare Earths Project in the Upper Gascoyne Region of Western Australia towards production. The proposed beneficiation and hydro metallurgy processing plant will treat rare earths deposits, predominantly monazite, hosting high neodymium and praseodymium contents to produce a mixed rare earths carbonate that will be further refined into individual rare earth oxides at processing plants overseas.Neodymium and praseodymium are vital components in the manufacture of permanent magnets which is used in a wide and expanding range of advanced and high-tech products including electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics, medical applications and others. Hastings aims to become the next significant producer of neodymium and praseodymium outside of China.Hastings holds 100% interest in the most significant deposits within the overall project, and 70% interest in additional deposits that will be developed at a later date, all held under Mining Leases. Numerous prospects have been identified warranting detailed exploration to further extend the life of the project.Brockman ProjectThe Brockman deposit, near Halls Creek in Western Australia, contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources, estimated using the guidelines of JORC Code (2012 Edition).The Company is also progressing a Mining Lease application over the Brockman Rare Earths and Rare Metals Project.Hastings aims to capitalise on the strong demand for critical rare earths created by the expanding demand for new technology products.





Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





