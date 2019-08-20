Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Purchase of Securities by Director

Menü Artikel
ST HELIER, Aug. 20, 2019 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) announces that it received notice yesterday that Johan Holtzhausen, a director, has purchased a total of 825 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value each in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP4.6899. Following this transaction, Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 19,825 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.18 per cent of the issued share capital of Caledonia.

Further details of the transaction are set out below. For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Jessica Cave/James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray


Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Johan Holtzhausen
2 Reason for the notification


a) Position/status

 Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

 Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		 Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value



JE00BF0XVB15
b) Nature of the transaction

 Purchase of securities
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP4.6899 825
d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



825



GBP4.6899
e) Date of the transaction

 19 August 2019
f) Place of the transaction AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc




Mineninfo

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
A2DY13
JE00BF0XVB15
www.caledoniamining.com
Minenprofile
