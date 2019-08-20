McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Update

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to report on progress at various exploration targets on its Gold Bar Mine property (Figure 1). At the Gold Bar South oxide gold deposit located 3.5 miles southeast of our Gold Bar Mine, a program of 125 drill holes was recently completed. 25% of the new drill intersections were higher grade than the current resource average of 0.029 ounces per ton (1 g/t). In addition, several drill holes encountered significant mineralization outside the existing resource (Figures 2 & 3), including several notable intersections highlighted in Table 1 below. These results suggest that there is potential to increase the size of the Gold Bar South resource beyond the current Indicated estimate of 3,488 ktons at 0.029 opt (1 g/t) for 100 koz. Economic studies and permitting are underway with the objective of incorporating Gold Bar South into the overall mine plan this year, and having permitting in place so that open pit development could begin in late 2020.



Table 1 – 10 Best Intersections from the Gold Bar South Drill Program

HOLE-ID From

(ft)

To (ft)

Length

(ft)

Gold

Grade

(opt)

From

(m)

To (m)

Length

(m)

Gold

Grade

(g/t)

GB365 60 130 70 0.071 18.3 39.6 21.3 2.45 GB367 0 125 125 0.049 0 38.1 38.1 1.67 GB378 70 175 105 0.072 21.3 53.2 32.0 2.47 GB389 50 230 180 0.062 15.2 70.1 54.9 2.13 GB404 60 180 120 0.079 18.3 54.9 36.6 2.70 GB405 85 265 180 0.027 25.9 80.8 54.9 0.93 GB407 180 270 90 0.045 54.9 82.3 27.4 1.53 GB434 45 125 80 0.194 13.7 38.1 24.4 6.66 GB435 40 145 105 0.060 12.2 44.2 32.0 2.04 GB453 185 335 150 0.064 56.4 102.1 45.7 2.19

Follow-up drilling to test for extensions of the higher-grade mineralization that have the potential to extend the planned open pit over portions of the deposit will start later in August.

Other Gold Bar Exploration

Reverse circulation (RC) holes are being drilled to test the lateral and vertical extent of a near-surface target at Pot Canyon where extensive alteration (silicification) and brecciation occurs at surface, and where several historical holes returned significant mineralization including 1.14 g/t Au over 42.7 m and 0.71 g/t Au over 65.5 m. In addition, deep core drilling is currently testing a target below Pot Canyon for potentially large Carlin-type gold mineralization. This drilling occurs near the Wall Fault, a regional structure interpreted to play an important role in the control of gold mineralization at Gold Bar. Initial assay results from this target will be received later in August.

Property Purchases

McEwen has been adding to its land holding around the Gold Bar Mine. Recently we purchased rights to the Gold Canyon property as well as other strategic claims surrounding and within the core Gold Bar property. These acquisitions are relevant to our future growth plans and objectives.

Gold Bar South Geological Details

Mineralization at Gold Bar South is hosted in a jasperoid (silica-rich) breccia, at the contact between the Webb and Devils Gate formations. Evidence of karst activity resulting in dissolution of limestone creating open spaces and permeability along the contact is seen in core, which may have created the breccia and provided a favorable host rock for mineralization.

Figure 1 – Gold Bar Property Map, Gold Bar South Drilling (inset)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59e89c64-6e82-4a4d-b00e-7efea0694b47

Figure 2 – Gold Bar South Cross Section (A-A’)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f0622e1-7e5b-4bf2-9098-d2e4197c7229

Figure 3 – Gold Bar South Cross Section (B-B’)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fd46355-7d55-4e90-b4c2-8fd32ff9ca53



ABOUT MCEWEN MINING



McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina. McEwen’s goal is to create a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas.

McEwen has approximately 362 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 22% of the shares.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Robert L. Kastelic, CPG, McEwen Mining’s Chief Exploration Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

