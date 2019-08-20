Black Tusk Resources Ship Golden Valley Drill Core to ALS Labs in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec

August 20, 2019 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CNSX:TUSK.CN) (OTC:BTKRF) (Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce the completion of Phase 1 of diamond drilling on the Golden Valley Project located in northwest Quebec. The program comprised of 1,458.2 metres over 11 holes within the property. The holes ranged from 137 to 201 metres in length. The drill holes were spread over an approximate four kilometre strike length within favorable geology. Drilling was designed to verify historic gold-bearing intercepts and to expand upon those intercepts, and to test geological and geophysical targets interpreted from existing regional data.

The drill core was logged at a facility located in Villebois, approximately 25 kilometres south of the Golden Valley Project.

Drill core samples were obtained at the logging facility by hydraulic splitter and were shipped to ALS Global Laboratory in Rouyn-Noranda. A total of 443 samples were taken to the lab. The samples are to be analyzed by fire assay for gold, and for 35 elements by ICP method. Core samples were obtained from a variety of geologic features noted in the core including quartz veins, sulphides (pyrite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite), shear zones and other sections interpreted by the experienced core-logging geologist.

''We are extremely pleased with the progress so far on the Golden Valley Project. Phase One of the drill program has gone as planned and we expect to have first round of drill results back from the lab in the near-term" stated Black Tusk Resources CEO, Richard Penn.

After all of the sample results are returned, Black Tusk Resources, Golden Valley Project Geological Consultant, Dr. Mathieu Piche will be working with the Black Tusk geological team for planning of continued exploration, including a Stage 2 drilling program, to expand upon areas determined to be of significance.

Black Tusk personnel managed the drilling program under the direction of Geologist, Perry Grunenberg, OGQ. Local Quebec-based consulting groups were contracted to undertake core logging and core sampling at Black Tusk Resources facility located in Villebois, West Abitibi, Quebec.

The Golden Valley Project is located 26 kilometres south of the Hecla Mining Corp's Casa Berardi Mine and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many world-class operating gold mines.

The property is accessed via existing major roads utilized for logging and mining, including the Casa Berardi Mine.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is engaged in exploration of its gold projects located in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada. The company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith Project situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, B.C., and has purchased 100-per-cent ownership of the Golden Valley Project, located 35 kilometres north of La Sarre, in the prolific Abitibi-Greenstone Belt region of Quebec.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

