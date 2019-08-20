Red Pine Exploration's Trenching Program Which Identified High-Grade Gold Over a 750 m Strike with New Drilling Commenced - Video

Vancouver, August 20, 2019 - Red Pine Exploration (TSXV: RPX) has started a diamond drilling campaign to extend at depth, the Cooper Shear Zone and two newly identified parallel structures of high-grade gold mineralization after announcing high-grade gold assays from its 2019 trench sampling program. This follows the company's recent 43-101 resource estimate for the high-grade Surluga and Minto deposits issued July 16th of this year.

The newly identified mineralized gold structures being drilled at the Cooper Deformation Corridor are similar geologically to the Minto Mine South Structure that hosts the Minto Mine South Deposit. Red Pine is also announcing that it is following this drill program with a program to further drill the Surluga Deposit beyond the new, current resource to prove continuation of high-grade gold at depth.

Red Pine's Wawa gold project comprises a large, 6,519-hectare property located 2 kilometers outside the town of Wawa in the prolific gold mining area in Northern Ontario, home to several of Canada's largest current and past producing gold mines. To date the Company has reported a mineral resource estimate for 2 adjacent deposits: an updated estimate for the Surluga deposit and a maiden resource for the Minto Mine South Deposit, both of which exceed 5 grams per tonne and are open at depth.

The new mineralized gold structures have been identified within the Cooper Deformation Corridor, located one kilometer east of the company's Surluga Deposit and 2.8 kilometers northeast of the Minto Mine South Deposit. Within that corridor, the historic Cooper Mine milled just over 4,400 tonnes at an average grade of 11.4 grams per tonne.

Last month's trenching assays identified high-grade gold over a strike length of 560 meters with highlights like:

33.6 grams per tonne over 1.4 meters

26.9 grams per tonne over 0.5 meters and,

9.6 grams per tonne over 5.4 meters

Red Pine discovered two additional high-grade gold shear zones from the 2019 program parallel to the Cooper Shear Zone including:

12.8 grams per tonne gold over 0.4 meters and

6.3 grams per tonne over 1.1 meters

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, commented: "The results of our channel sampling program have exceeded our expectations as it shows that high-grade gold exists over a strike length exceeding 550 metres in the Cooper Shear Zone. In addition, we identified two parallel structures that appear to host high-grade gold zones, the Cooper 11 and the Ganley Shear Zone. We have started actively drilling the Cooper Shear Zone and the adjacent structures to extend, at depth, the promising zones of high-grade gold mineralization that were discovered."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.redpineexp.com, or contact Quentin Yarie, President & CEO at 416-364-7024, or email qyarie@redpineexp.com. Investor relations is handled by Mia Boiridy, who can be contacted at 416-364-7024, or by email at mboiridy@redpineexp.com.

