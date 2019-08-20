American Creek Resources Grants Incentive Options

Cardston, August 20, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("American Creek") today announced that it has granted 2,900,000 incentive stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan to certain Directors, Officers and contractors of the Corporation. The options were granted at a deemed price of $0.08 and are exercisable until August 19, 2029. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

The granting of options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

Three of those properties are located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 60% and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have 20% interests in the project. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

Tudor is presently conducting a major drill program at Treaty Creek with the objective being to define a significant gold resource.

American Creek is also presently conducting a drill program on its 100% owned Dunwell Mine project located just outside of Stewart.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

