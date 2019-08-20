Reunion Gold announces grant of stock options and restricted share units

LONGUEUIL, Aug. 20, 2019 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) announces the grant of incentive stock options (“Options”) and restricted share units (“RSU”) to certain officers, directors and employees of the Company.
Options to purchase up to 7,640,000 common shares were granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.27 and will be vesting in three tranches over a period of two years.
In addition, 1,476,316 RSUs were awarded pursuant to the Company’s performance and restricted share unit plan. The RSUs will vest in two tranches over a period of two years. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.
The grant of stock options and RSUs are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
About Reunion Gold
Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold mineral properties in the Guiana Shield region of South America. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com ) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com ).
For further information, please contact:
Reunion Gold Corp. Réjean Gourde, President & CEO David Charles CFA, Investor Relations Telephone: +1 450.677.2585 Email: info@reuniongold.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!