Reunion Gold announces grant of stock options and restricted share units

LONGUEUIL, Aug. 20, 2019 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSX-V: RGD) (the “Company”) announces the grant of incentive stock options (“Options”) and restricted share units (“RSU”) to certain officers, directors and employees of the Company.



Options to purchase up to 7,640,000 common shares were granted pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.27 and will be vesting in three tranches over a period of two years.

In addition, 1,476,316 RSUs were awarded pursuant to the Company’s performance and restricted share unit plan. The RSUs will vest in two tranches over a period of two years. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

The grant of stock options and RSUs are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold mineral properties in the Guiana Shield region of South America. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD’. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com ) and on the Company’s website (www.reuniongold.com ).

