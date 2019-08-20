Aurion Resources Announces the Appointment of Mark Santarossa as VP Corporate Development

ST. JOHN'S, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) ("Aurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Mr. Mark D. Santarossa as Vice President of Corporate Development.

"Mark brings expertise in resource capital markets, investment banking and finance to Aurion," said Michael Basha, the Chief Executive Officer of Aurion. "We expect the 2019 field season will be highly impactful and we look forward to the contribution that Mark will make in creating maximum value for all of our stakeholders."

About Mark Santarossa:

Mr. Santarossa brings over 15 years of resource capital markets and investment banking experience. Most recently Mr. Santarossa was a Director at Origin Merchant Partners, Canada's largest independent Mergers and Acquisitions advisory firm based in Toronto. He has worked at both bank-owned and independent Canadian investment dealers and has devoted much of his career to the resource sector. Mr. Santarossa has an extensive list of institutional buy-side and corporate relationships. Mark holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) designation as well as an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Basha, Chief Executive Officer

