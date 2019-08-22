Go Metals Identifies Large IP Anomalies

Vancouver, August 22, 2019 - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to update regarding a resistivity and IP survey on the 100% Go Metals owned Copper Cobalt Monster Project ("Property") in the Yukon, Canada. Go Metals reports the following:

Highlights:

A resistivity low underneath the Beast contains positive chargeability anomalies and overlaps with a large magnetic target

Two chargeability highs of 75 m x 100 m and open to depth underlay the Beast target at approximately 80 m from the surface

The Bloom is underlain by an overlapping resistivity low, chargeability high, and magnetic high that may be associated with one or more mineralized faults

Geophysical data will be integrated with magnetic and gravity data for drill targeting.



Figure 1. A Chargeability high underlies the Beast target starting at 25 m below the surface. (Chargeability from 0 in blue to >35 mV/V in pink).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/47125_47a25bdab4de7942_001full.jpg

Context:

The Monster Property is a large copper cobalt property in Yukon, Canada. Mineralization on the claim is similar to that of the giant Olympic Dam IOCG-Co deposit. The Monster Property contains surface mineralization of cobalt in cobaltite and copper in chalcopyrite, bornite, and minor chalcocite. Sulphide mineralization is chargeable and can be visualized with induced polarization surveys. Go Metals retained Groundtruth Exploration to survey just under 6km in sets of 820m lines at 10 and 5m electrode spacing for resistivity and induced polarization data.

Targeting IOCG mineralization with resistivity and chargeability

The alteration and mineralization on Monster shows similarities to that of IOCG deposits on the Gawler Craton. A good example is Carrapateena, which was successfully imaged using resistivity surveys. The chargeability of IOCG deposits is influenced in part by the presence of specular hematite. Go Metals has found many similarities between the Carrapateena and the Monster, such as their mineralogy and magnetic response. To further the targeting Go Metals will analyze a set of mineralized and unmineralized rock for electrical properties such as chargeability and magnetic susceptibility.

Data presentation

Data was collected using an AGI Supersting by Groundtruth Exploration. High-error data points were deleted, and the remaining data inverted in 2D prior to being inverted in 3D.

Implications

Jaap Verbaas, Vice President of Exploration for Go Metals comments: "We used a combination of data to identify the most prospective areas for an IP/resistivity survey. It is exciting to see that we have been successful in finding zones of low resistivity and high chargeability and are now able to use this dataset for drill targeting. The chargeable zones indicate that our predictions and models for the subsurface mineralization on Monster are sound. Together with the gravity data, which is currently being processed, we will be able to plan a drill program with high confidence in our targets."

About Go Metals:

Go Metals seeks to fund exciting and relevant mining projects. Our approach is to rely on local talent and respect local territories while maintaining upside exposure to new discoveries. Go Metals focuses on energy metal projects to help meet the demand for a battery powered future.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President Go Metals Corp.

Telephone: 604.725.1857

Email: scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47125