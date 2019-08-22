Rokmaster Closes $93,000 Final Tranche of Private Placement

TSXV: RKR

VANCOUVER, Aug. 21, 2019 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (the "Company") wishes to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 2,325,000 units at a price of $0.04 per unit for gross proceeds of $93,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 for a period of one year expiring August 21, 2020 and subject to an acceleration clause as more detailed in the Company's news release dated May 8, 2019.

All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring December 22, 2019. Proceeds from this private placement will be used to fund exploration work related to the Company's Duncan Lake Zinc-Lead Property and for general working capital purposes.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.