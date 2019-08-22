Talisker Provides Phase 1 Exploration Update, Identifies 17 Anomalous Gold Basins

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's Phase 1 regional geochemical program being undertaken on its 100% owned claims covering the majority of the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. A team of 22 geologists is executing the 4,500 sample program, collecting silt fraction (177?m) samples from first and select second order drainage basins.

To date, a total of 1,988 planned samples sites have reviewed with 1,207 stream sediment samples collected. Of the planned sample sites, 781 were discarded due to either insufficient drainage incision, poor stream channel development, insufficient sediment material or overwhelming input from colluvial media. A total of 902 assays from ultra-trace ICP-MS analysis have been received with 305 currently outstanding. Geostatistical analysis of assay results has identified 17 anomalous basins within the 98th percentile defined by values above 32 ppb Au as outlined in the table below. A total of seven basins have been identified as highly anomalous with values above 100 ppb Au (0.1g/t) to a maximum returned value of 315 ppb Au (0.315 g/t). Mean sediment background value (50th percentile) has been identified as 1 ppb Au.

"We are very pleased with the progress of our sampling team so far executing our planned program ahead of time and under budget," commented Terry Harbort, President & CEO of Talisker who added, "To put these results into perspective for our shareholders, we are seeing anomalies enriched from 30 to 300 times normal background values. Westhaven Venture's Shovelnose discovery was based on a 68ppb gold stream sediment anomaly (https://aris.empr.gov.bc.ca/ArisReports/28704.PDF). At this stage of our project we have identified 10 basins with more than this level of gold."

Table of Significant Stream Sediment Results Sample ID Au (ppb) Sample ID Au (ppb) Sample ID Au (ppb) A0672501 315 A0673187 52.9 A0673452 150 A0672573 212 A0673226 260 A0673546 75.5 A0672599 71.5 A0673275 32.1 A0673628 239 A0673134 233 A0673283 84.4 A0673971 41.1 A0673155 46.3 A0673323 49.5 A0673982 149 A0673167 59.3 A0673434 37.5





A full summary of results to date is available on the Talisker Resources website.

Talisker has scheduled an update call for interested parties at 12:00 pm ET on Monday, August 26, 2019 hosted by Terry Harbort, President & CEO. To participate, click on the following link – call in details will be available once you log in - https://www.gotomeet.me/talisker-resources.



About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects consist of several early to advanced stage projects. The Toodoggone projects located in the prolific Golden Triangle include the past producing Baker Gold/Silver Project, the Shasta Mine and Baker mill infrastructure and equipment, the Chappelle (Baker and Multinational Mines) Property, the Mets Lease and the Bot Property. South Central B.C. projects include the Tulox Property, the WCGG Properties, and the Spences Bridge Regional Program, a 265,582 hectare land package covering 70% of the Spences Bridge Gold Belt.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global, at their laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Stream sediment sample preparation was includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, sieve samples to -180 micron (-80 mesh), retaining both fractions (PREP-41). Rock sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold and multi-elements in stream sediment samples is analyzed by aqua regia digestion of a 50 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 53 elements (Au, Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, Hg, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Pd, Pt, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr) (Code AuMe-ST44).

Gold in rock samples is analyzed using fire assay of a 50 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) (code Au-ICP21). Multi-elements are analyzed by aqua regia digestion of a 0.5 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 51 elements (Au, Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, Hg, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr) (code ME-MS41).

Qualified Person

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo. Exploration Manager for Sable Resources and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions. While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd.