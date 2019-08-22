Laramide Resources Closes Over-Subscribed Equity Financing

Listed (TSX:LAM; ASX:LAM)

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 - Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), and that the Offering was over-subscribed as the Company issued 6,750,000 (the "Units") of the Company at a price of C$0.25 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,687,500.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable into one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.40 for a period of thirty (30) months from the Closing Date (as defined below).

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month hold period expiring on December 22, 2019.

The Company paid a cash commission of 5% to certain eligible parties that acted as finders in connection with the Offering.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Offering to advance exploration and development activities primarily at Church Rock and Crownpoint uranium properties in New Mexico, USA and Westmoreland uranium project in Australia, and for general corporate purposes.

Certain officers and directors of the Company (the "Related Parties") participated in the Offering, and whose participation constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such related party transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of securities being issued to the related parties nor the consideration being paid by the related parties exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The participants in the Offering and the extent of such participation were not finalized until shortly prior to the completion of the Offering. Accordingly, it was not possible to publicly disclose details of the nature and extent of related party participation in the Offering pursuant to a material change report filed at least 21 days prior to the completion of the Offering.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Laramide Resources:

Laramide is a Canadian-based company with diversified uranium assets strategically positioned in the United States and Australia that have been chosen for their low-cost production potential. Laramide's recently acquired Church Rock and Crownpoint properties form a leading In-Situ Recovery (ISR) division that benefits from significant mineral resources and near-term development potential. Additional U.S. assets include La Jara Mesa in Grants, New Mexico, and La Sal in the Lisbon Valley district of Utah. The Company's Australian advanced stage Westmoreland is one of the largest uranium projects currently held by a junior mining company. Laramide is listed on the TSX: LAM and ASX: LAM.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This News Release contains forward looking statements which are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward looking statements. The Company does not intend to update this information and disclaims any legal liability to the contrary.

