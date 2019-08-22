Midland Commences a Drilling Program on Its Willbob Gold Project in the Labrador Trough

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2019 - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the results of the July 2019 prospecting campaign and the start of a new drilling program on its 100% owned Willbob gold project. The diamond drilling campaign, which will begin in early September 2019, includes a minimum of 1,000 linear metres. In addition to the drilling program, prospecting work will be carried out simultaneously on the project.



1,000 metres drilling program

The main objective of the September drilling campaign will be to test the extensions of two promising showings, the "Ants" and "Stars" showings:

Ants showing: Drill the extensions of the gold zone characterized by channels; 1.78 g/t Au over 23.3 meters, including 3.19 g/t Au over 10.0 meters (ANTS-18-03 channel); 3.33 g/t Au over 5.0 meters (ANTS-18-02 channel); 2.22 g/t Au over 4.5 meters (ANTS-18-04 channel).

Stars showing : Drill the extensions of the massive sulphide zones at approximately 50 metres below drillhole WB-17-21 (0.40 g/t Au, 0.79% Cu and 0.046% Co over 1.9 metre) and below drillhole WB-17-22 (0.49 g/t Au, 0.59% Cu and 0.042% Co over 4.55 metres).

New channel results on Ants showing

Two new channels in July extended the gold zone by about 15 meters. The Ants gold zone is now identified at surface over a distance of at least 65 meters in length by 5 to 24 meters in width. Channel # 6, at the southeast end, yielded 1.46 g/t Au over 11.0 meters, including 2.99 g/t Au over 4.0 m. This channel remains open to the northeast and the Ants area remains open to the east.

July prospecting work on new claims block

A new block of 81 claims recently acquired in the Canyon Lake area near the Kan showing, owned by Osisko Mining Inc., was prospected in July. Selected grab samples yielded up to 18.55 g/t Au; 16.85 g/t Au, 10.2 g/t Au, 4.94 g/t Au; 1.01 g/t Au and 0.97 g/t Au. These grab samples were collected from a gold-bearing quartz vein hosted in an iron formation and aligned over a distance of 300 metres. Follow-up on the Romeo showing returned two gold-bearing samples. Assay results of 2.94 g/t Au and 1.55 g/t Au were obtained from floats having a local source and containing quartz veins in an altered diorite.

Follow-up prospecting work in September

Prospecting work will also be undertaken in September and will target, among other things, the new gold showings discovered during the July campaign.

Mythril project update

Diamond drilling (Phase III ; 2,500 metres) and the prospecting campaign resumed in early August on the Mythril project. The final assay results of the previous drilling campaign completed last July (Phase II) are still pending.

Warnings: Note that grab samples are selective by nature and are not representative of mineralized zones. The true thickness of mineralized zones intersected by channel samples has not been determined.

Quality Control

Exploration program design and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples. Rock samples on the project are assayed for gold by standard 30-gram fire-assaying with AA (Au-AA23) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d’Or, Québec. Samples with visible gold or above 1.0 g/t Au were further analyzed by metallic screen with fire assays (Au-SCR21) ; Au-SCR21 values were used to calculate gold intervals when available. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP–AES method (ME-ICP61) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nuvavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

