Colibri Resource Corp. Appoints Terry Byberg to its Board of Directors

DIEPPE, Aug. 22, 2019 - (CBI-TSX Venture) Colibri Resource Corp. ("Colibri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Terrence (Terry) Byberg to its Board of Directors.

A graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines, Mr. Byberg is an accomplished mining executive who has over 40 years of international mining experience in Canada, USA, Mexico, Greece, Australia, and Philippines. He is currently Executive Vice President of Stratabound Minerals and has previous held positions as VP of Mining for Chieftian Metals, President of Silver Eagle Mines, and General Manager of TVX Gold and Royal Oak Mines.

"We welcome Terry and his vast experience to our Board of Directors. We look forward to his input as we develop our exploration projects to resources and beyond." says Ronald Goguen, CEO.

About Colibri Resource Corporation:

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) focused on acquiring and exploring properties in Mexico. The Company currently has five active exploration properties at various stages of exploration.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections.

SOURCE Colibri Resource Corp.