One World Lithium Appoints Montgomery and Associates as Operator

VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire - August 22, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTCQB:OWRDF) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company" or "OWL") announces it has appointed Montgomery and Associates ("M-&-A") as Operator for its upcoming drill programs on its Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in Baja California, Mexico.

Initially, M-&-A is planning to diamond drill four core holes to approximately 600 meters in depth to collect some 20 groundwater samples at specified depths per hole using a depth-specific packer system. On reviewing the sample laboratory results, M-&-A will then recommend a second phase of exploration.

Preparation has started at M-&-A's Santiago, Chile and Salta, Argentina offices. An initial site visit is also planned for September 09, 2019 with John Hiner, former Operator, to familiarize M-&-A with the property and finalize protocol documents for drilling, sampling, and testing. Doug Fulcher, OWL's CEO, and Kevin Milledge, a Director will also attend.

The initial holes will not require either occupancy permits, drilling permits, or an environmental study as they will be covered by existing permits. The drill program is slated to start either in late September or early October, 2019.

M-&-A is an international water resource consulting firm that specializes in management and mining hydrogeology services which includes characterization of aquifer conditions. It has been operating since 1984, with offices now located in Santiago Chile, Lima Peru, and Salta Argentina. M-&-A's head office is in Tucson, Arizona. M-&-A has previously been involved with mining projects in Mexico. M-&-A's client list includes most of the world's major domestic and international mining entities operating in the Americas.

Mike Rosko is the General Manager of M&A's Santiago office, and has extensive experience in salar environments. Mike will be heading up M&A's team. Mike has a Master of Science in geology, is a Certified Professional Geologist, and has been a QP (Qualified Person) as well as an operator, for many similar salar brine exploration projects, including Galaxy Lithium's Sal de Vida Project, Millennial Lithium's Pastos Grandes Project, and Lithium America Corporation's Cauchari-Olaroz Project.

About One World Lithium

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,430 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of California Baja, Mexico.

Mike Rosko, SME Registered member and a Qualified Person as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

