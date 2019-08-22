Stornoway Receives Notice of Delisting Review by TSX

LONGUEUIL, Aug. 22, 2019 - Stornoway Diamond Corp. (TSX-SWY; the “Corporation” or “Stornoway”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has notified the Corporation that it is reviewing the eligibility of the Corporation’s securities for continued listing on the TSX pursuant to Part VII of the TSX Company Manual (the “Manual”).



The Corporation is being reviewed under the TSX’s remedial review process and has been granted 120 days to comply with all requirements for continued listing. If the Corporation cannot demonstrate that it meets all TSX requirements set out in part VII of the Manual on or before December 20, 2019, the Corporation’s securities will be delisted 30 days from such date. The Corporation’s listed shares (TSX – “SWY”) and convertible debentures (TSX – “SWY.DB.U”) will continue to trade on the TSX during the remedial review process. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will successfully regain compliance with the TSX listing requirements within this time period, in which case the Corporation’s common shares and convertible debentures would cease to trade on the TSX and, as stated in the Corporation’s August 14 press release, may not continue to trade on any other trading platform.

The TSX notification and review does not affect the Corporation’s business operations or applicable Canadian reporting requirements.

About Stornoway Diamond Corporation

Stornoway is a leading Canadian diamond exploration and production company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SWY and headquartered in Montreal. Stornoway owns a 100% interest in Renard Mine, Québec’s first diamond mine.

About the Renard Diamond Mine

The Renard Diamond Mine is Quebec’s first producing diamond mine and Canada’s sixth. It is located approximately 250 km north of the Cree community of Mistissini and 350 km north of Chibougamau in the James Bay region of north-central Québec. Construction on the project commenced on July 10, 2014, and commercial production was declared on January 1, 2017. Average annual diamond production is forecast at 1.8 million carats per annum over the first 10 years of mining. Readers are referred to the technical report dated January 11, 2016, in respect of the September 2015 Mineral Resource estimate, and the technical report dated March 30, 2016, in respect of the March 2016 Updated Mine Plan and Mineral Reserve Estimate for further details and assumptions relating to the project.

On behalf of the Board

Stornoway Diamond Corp.

/s/ “Patrick Godin”

Patrick Godin

President and Chief Executive Officer



For more information, please contact Alexandre Burelle (Manager, Investor Relations and Business Development) at 450-616-5555 x2264, aburelle@stornowaydiamonds.com

or toll free at 1-877-331-2232



Pour plus d’information, veuillez contacter Alexandre Burelle (Directeur, Relations avec les investisseurs et développement des affaires) au 450-616-5555 x2264, aburelle@stornowaydiamonds.com

ou sans frais au 1 877 331-2232



** Website: www.stornowaydiamonds.com Email: info@stornowaydiamonds.com **





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking information (as defined in National Instrument 51‑102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and, the Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and include, among others, statements with respect to Stornoway’s objectives for the ensuing year, our medium and long-term goals, and strategies to achieve those objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to our management’s beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, intentions and future outlook and anticipated events or results. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the amount of Mineral Reserves, Mineral Resources and exploration targets; (ii) the estimated amount of future production over any period; (iii) net present value and internal rates of return of the mining operation; (iv) expectations and targets relating to recovered grade, size distribution and quality of diamonds, average ore recovery, carats recovered, carats sold, internal dilution, mining dilution and other mining parameters set out in the 2016 Technical Report as well as levels of diamond breakage; (v) expectations, targets and forecasts relating to gross revenues, operating cash flows and other revenue metrics set out in the 2016 Technical Report, growth in diamond sales, cost of goods sold, cash cost of production, gross margins estimates, planned and projected diamond sales, mix of diamonds sold, and capital expenditures, liquidity and working capital requirements; (vi) mine and resource expansion potential, expected mine life, and estimated incremental ore recovery, revenue and other mining parameters from potential additional mine life extension; (vii) expected time frames for completion of permitting and regulatory approvals related to ongoing construction activities at the Renard Diamond Mine; (viii) the expected time frames for the completion of the open pit and underground mine at the Renard Diamond Mine; (ix) the expected financial obligations or costs incurred by Stornoway in connection with the ongoing development of the Renard Diamond Mine; (x) mining, development, production, processing and exploration rates, progress and plans, as compared to schedule and budget, and planned optimization, expansion opportunities, timing thereof and anticipated benefits therefrom; (xi) future exploration plans and potential upside from targets identified for further exploration; (xii) expectations concerning outlook and trends in the diamond industry, rough diamond production, rough diamond market demand and supply, and future market prices for rough diamonds and the potential impact of the foregoing on various Renard financial metrics and diamond production; (xiii) the economic benefits of using liquefied natural gas rather than diesel for power generation; (xiv) requirements for and sources of, and access to, financing and uses of funds; (xv) the ability to meet Subject Diamonds Interest delivery obligations under the Purchase and Sale Agreement; (xvi) the foreign exchange rate between the US dollar and the Canadian dollar; and (xvii) the anticipated benefits from recently approved plant modification measures and the anticipated timeframe and expected capital cost thereof. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “projects”, “estimates”, “assumes”, “intends”, “strategy”, “goals”, “objectives”, “schedule” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made based upon certain assumptions by Stornoway or its consultants and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Stornoway to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business prospects and strategies and the environment in which Stornoway will operate in the future, including the recovered grade, size distribution and quality of diamonds, average ore recovery, internal dilution, and levels of diamond breakage, the price of diamonds, anticipated costs and Stornoway’s ability to achieve its goals, anticipated financial performance, regulatory developments, development plans, exploration, development and mining activities and commitments, access to financing, and the foreign exchange rate between the US and Canadian dollars. Although management considers its assumptions on such matters to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. Certain important assumptions by Stornoway or its consultants in making forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the accuracy of our estimates regarding capital and estimated workforce requirements; (ii) estimates of net present value and internal rates of return; (iii) recovered grade, size distribution and quality of diamonds, average ore recovery, carats recovered, carats sold, internal dilution, mining dilution and other mining parameters set out in the 2016 Technical Report as well as levels of diamond breakage; (iv) the expected mix of diamonds sold, and successful mitigation of ongoing issues of diamond breakage in the Renard Diamond Mine process plant and realization of the anticipated benefits from plant modification measures within the anticipated timeframe and expected capital cost; (v) the stabilization of the Indian currency market and full recovery of prices; (vi) receipt of regulatory approvals on acceptable terms within commonly experienced time frames and absence of adverse regulatory developments; (vii) anticipated timelines for the development of an open pit and underground mine at the Renard Diamond Mine;‎ (viii) anticipated geological formations; (ix) continued market acceptance of the Renard diamond production, conservative forecasting of future market prices for rough diamonds and impact of the foregoing on various Renard financial metrics and diamond production; (x) the timeline, progress and costs of future exploration, development, production and mining activities, plans, commitments and objectives; (xi) the availability of existing credit facilities and any required future financing on favourable terms and the satisfaction of all covenants and conditions precedent relating to future funding commitments; (xii) the ability to meet Subject Diamonds Interest delivery obligations under the Purchase and Sale Agreement; (xiii) Stornoway’s interpretation of the geological drill data collected and its potential impact on stated Mineral Resources and mine life; (xiv) the continued strength of the US dollar against the Canadian dollar and absence of significant variability in interest rates; (xv) improvement of long-term diamond industry fundamentals and absence of material deterioration in general business and economic conditions; and absence of significant variability in interest rates; (xvi) increasing carat recoveries with progressively increasing grade in LOM plan; (xvii) estimated incremental ore recovery, revenue and other mining parameters from potential additional mine life extension with minimal capital expenditures; (xviii) availability of skilled employees and maintenance of key relationships with financing partners, local communities and other stakeholders; (xix) long-term positive demand trends and rough diamond demand meaningfully exceeding supply; (xx) high depletion rates from existing diamond mines; (xxi) global rough diamond production remaining stable; (xxii) modest capital requirements post-2018 and significant resource expansion potential at marginal cost; (xxiii) potential resource upside within the scope of the mine plan; (xxiv) opportunities for high grade ore acceleration and expanding processing plant throughput and the realization of anticipated benefits therefrom; (xxv) potential upside from targets identified for further exploration; and (xxvi) limited cash income taxes payable over the medium term.

This management discussion and analysis also contains material assumptions concerning the SISP Process and the reorganization or restructuring of the assets, business and financial affairs of the Corporation; the availability and terms of the Bridge Facility and the use of proceeds therefrom; the ability of Stornoway to continue operating the Renard Mine in accordance with plan and to make further improvements to support the long term viability of the Renard Mine during the SISP Process; the ability of Stornoway to meet obligations to customers, suppliers and employees during the SISP Process; the level of interest Stornoway may receive during the SISP Process; the availability and reasonableness of qualified bids under the SISP Process and the successful outcome of the SISP Process; the likelihood that the outcome of the SISP Process may not result in any recoverable value whatsoever for the holders of Stornoway’s equity securities and securities convertible into or exercisable for equity securities; the available capacity under the Bridge Facility to support Stornoway meeting its forecasted and budgeted expenses and that such expenses will not exceed the level of financing received; continuity in the management of the Corporation; the ability of Stornoway to retain adequate resources at the mine to support continued operations; and the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the advance of funds under the Bridge Facility and receipt of required regulatory approval within the anticipated timeframe.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements as a number of important risk factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions and estimates expressed above do not occur, including the assumption in many forward-looking statements that other forward-looking statements will not be correct, but specifically include, without limitation: (i) risks relating to variations in the grade, size distribution and quality of diamonds, kimberlite lithologies and country rock content within the material identified as Mineral Resources from that predicted; (ii) variations in rates of recovery and levels of diamond breakage; (iii) the uncertainty as to whether further exploration of exploration targets will result in the targets being delineated as Mineral Resources; (iv) risks associated with our dependence on the Renard Diamond Mine and the limited operating history thereof; (v) unfavourable developments in general economic conditions and in world diamond markets; (vi) variations in diamond valuations and fluctuations in diamond prices from those assumed; (vii) insufficient demand and market acceptance of our diamonds; (viii) risks associated with the production and increased consumer demand for synthetic gem-quality diamonds; (ix) risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar and variability in interest rates; (x) inaccuracy of our estimates regarding future financing and capital requirements and expenditures, significant additional future capital needs and unavailability of additional financing and capital, on reasonable terms, or at all; (xi) uncertainties related to forecasts, costs and timing of the Corporation’s future development plans, exploration, processing, production and mining activities; (xii) increases in the costs of proposed capital, operating and sustainable capital expenditures; (xiii) increases in financing costs or adverse changes to the terms of available financing, if any; (xiv) tax rates or royalties being greater than assumed; (xv) uncertainty of mine life extension potential and results of exploration in areas of potential expansion of resources; (xvi) changes in development or mining plans due to changes in other factors or exploration results; (xvii) risks relating to the receipt of regulatory approvals or the implementation of the existing Impact and Benefits Agreement with aboriginal communities; (xviii) the failure to secure and maintain skilled employees and maintain key relationships with financing partners, local communities and other stakeholders; (xix) risks associated with ongoing issues of diamond breakage in the Renard Diamond Mine process plant and the failure to realize the anticipated benefits from plant modification measures within the anticipated timeframe and expected capital cost, or at all; (xx) the negative market effects of recent Indian demonetization and continued impact on pricing and demand; (xxi) the effects of competition in the markets in which Stornoway operates; (xxii) operational and infrastructure risks; (xxiii) execution risk relating to the development of an operating mine at the Renard Diamond Mine; (xxiv) the Corporation being unable to meet its Subject Diamonds Interest delivery obligations under the Purchase and Sale Agreement; (xxv) future sales or issuances of Common Shares lowering the Common Share price and diluting the interest of existing shareholders; (xxvi) the risk of failure of information systems; (xxvii) the risk that our insurance does not cover all potential risks; (xxviii) the risks associated with our substantial indebtedness and the failure to meet our debt service obligations; and (xxix) the additional risk factors described herein and in Stornoway’s annual and interim MD&A, its other disclosure documents and Stornoway’s anticipation of and success in managing the foregoing risks. Stornoway cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time.

As relates to the financing arrangements described herein specifically, this management discussion and analysis contains risks related to the level of indebtedness of the Corporation; the implementation and impact of any reorganization or restructuring of the assets, business and financial affairs of the Corporation; future co-operation of the creditors of the Corporation and the ongoing willingness of the Bridge Facility Lenders to provide funds to the Corporation; the possibility that the Corporation will be unable to implement the SISP Process or obtain advances under the Bridge Facility due to the failure of one or more of the conditions precedent to be satisfied or waived, or that the SISP Process will be unsuccessful; the absence of qualified bids under the SISP Process and the unsuccessful outcome of the SISP Process; delays in receiving and assessing bids under the SISP Process; the Corporation’s ability to generate sufficient cash-flow from operations or to obtain adequate financing to fund capital expenditures and working capital needs to meet the Corporation’s ongoing obligations during the SISP Process and thereafter; the ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees, shareholders and other third parties in light of the Corporation’s current liquidity situation and the SISP Process; strategic alternatives not being available on reasonable terms, or at all; the Corporation's inability to maintain key personnel necessary to manage the business; the pursuit of the SISP Process may divert management time and attention away from other business matters; significant and negative impact of the foregoing on the liquidity and market price of Stornoway's securities and uncertainty as to Stornoway’s ability to continue to meet the listing requirements of the TSX; the Corporation’s ability to comply with its financial and other covenants; and the failure to receive required regulatory approval in a timely manner, or at all.



