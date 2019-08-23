Rumble Resources Ltd: Lamil Project Update and Placement

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (Company) (ASX:RTR)(FRA:20Z) is pleased to advise that tenement E45/5271 which forms part of the Lamil Project and is subject to the earn-in and joint venture agreement (EJVA) with AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) (AIC) (refer ASX announcement 22 July 2019 "$10m Farm Out of Lamil Project in the Paterson Province"), has been granted, and the partnership with AIC as contemplated under the EJVA has commenced.The Lamil Project is located between the major mining operations of the Nifty Cu mine and the large Telfer Au-Cu mine within the Paterson Province, East Pilbara, Western Australia, a Tier 1 region that is attracting significant interest due to recent discoveries by Rio Tinto Limited (Winu Cu-Au discovery) and Greatland Gold plc (Havieron Au-Cu discovery).In accordance with the EJVA, AIC has subscribed for 4,166,667 new shares in Rumble at a price of 6 cents per share for total proceeds of $250,000. These funds have been received by Rumble and the shares have today been allotted to AIC. Furthermore, AIC has issued to Rumble 714,286 new shares in AIC.Rumble looks forward to working collaboratively with AIC as exploration at the Lamil Project is advanced.





